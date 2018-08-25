Nike Has the Perfect Response to That Serena Williams Catsuit Ban After Serena Williams wore a catsuit to the French Open, the president said the outfit is banned. Now, Nike has responded.

Serena Williams is basically a superhero, given that she played the French Open in May, her first tournament since giving birth to her daughter in September 2017. Williams did so in a black bodysuit designed especially for her by Nike. Although it looked great—and Williams is known for her on-the-court style—it had a health-related purpose: It was reportedly engineered to prevent blood clots from forming while she competed. (She suffered from blood clots after giving birth.)

Twitter went crazy for the sleek look, but apparently the French Tennis Federation did not: The organization is reportedly considering new regulations that would ban outfits like hers. "It will no longer be accepted," the federation president said, referring to outfits like Williams'. "One must respect the game and the place."

2018 French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland Garros. Tim Clayton - Corbis

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-WOMEN THOMAS SAMSON

However, Nike clearly stands by their catsuit. The company posted a tweet on Saturday that sure reads like a nod to the president's ban. "You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers. #justdoit," the tweet reads.

Tennis historically has been slow with progress for women: Wimbledon still lists the best female players in the world by their husbands' names, and it was only this summer that the U.S. Open announced athletes won't get penalized for pregnancy leave anymore. Although the French Tennis Federation might see themselves as arbiters of style, let's hope they can embrace an era in which women are neither new moms or athletes, but both simultaneously.

Related Stories:

Serena Williams' Nike Catsuit Has Been Banned From the French Open

Serena Williams' "Played for the Moms" Speech at Wimbledon Had Royals Near Tears

Story Continues

Serena Williams Wore a Nike Bodysuit for Her French Open Return—and Twitter Is Loving It