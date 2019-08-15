Nike just released a new collection of the Air Zoom Pegasus 36 in your favorite NFL team colors

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

The NFL’s 100th regular season is set to kick off in a few short weeks and Nike is celebrating the occasion by releasing new versions of its Air Zoom Pegasus 36 sneakers with NFL team logos and colors. The sportswear giant did the same thing with some Division 1 universities, and now 20 of the 32 franchises have their own signature shoe in men’s sizes and eight teams in women’s sizes.

Each sneaker in the collection takes on a team-friendly color pattern with a contrasting Swoosh, logos on both the tongue and lateral heel, and the team’s name printed on the insole.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Even better, they all boast the features fans of the Air Zoom Pegasus have grown to love, like an engineered mesh upper, Flywire lacing system, and perforations on the upper to add breathability in forefoot and arch.

Our Yahoo Fanatics shop is stocked with plenty of these kicks and they retail at $130 a pair. Grab yours in time for Week 1 and cheer on your favorite team in style.

The editors at Yahoo Sports are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Baltimore Ravens

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Chicago Bears

Find women sizes here.

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Cleveland Browns

Shop itj: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Dallas Cowboys

Find women sizes here.

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Denver Broncos

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Detroit Lions

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Green Bay Packers

Find women sizes here.

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Houston Texans

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Kansas City Chiefs

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 LA Rams

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Miami Dolphins

Shop it: $130

Story continues

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Minnesota Vikings

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 New England Patriots

Find women sizes here.

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 New Orleans Saints

Find women sizes here.

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 New York Giants

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 New York Jets

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Oakland Raiders

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Philadelphia Eagles

Find women sizes here.

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Pittsburgh Steelers

Find women sizes here.

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 San Francisco 49ers

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Seattle Seahawks

Find women sizes here.

Shop it: $130

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Washington Redskins

Shop it: $130