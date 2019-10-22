Nike just released a new collection of the React Element 55 sneakers in your favorite NFL team colors

Nike is giving its popular React Element sneakers the NFL treatment, just weeks after releasing the same pair in NCAA team colors. The sportswear giant’s NFL-themed shoes come in 12 new colors and are inspired by your favorite football franchise.

Participating schools includes: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, NY Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Seattle Seahawks. Every sneaker features team colorways, logos and signature lettering on the tongue.

[ Find your team's gear in the Yahoo Fanatics Shop ]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The shoes themselves are manufactured with Nike React technology which delivers an extremely smooth ride. Other features include a pull tab at the heel for easy on and off and rubber pods on the midsole and outsole to provide durable traction.

The React Element 55 shoes retail for $140. Read on to see if your team is represented and a link to purchase.

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Patriots React Element 55 Shoes

Shop it: $140

Falcons React Element 55 Shoes

Shop it: $140

Cowboys React Element 55 Shoes

Shop it: $140

Eagles React Element 55 Shoes

Shop it: $140

Steelers React Element 55 Shoes

Shop it: $140

Raiders React Element 55 Shoes

Shop it: $140

Packers React Element 55 Shoes

Shop it: $140

Bears React Element 55 Shoes

Shop it: $140

Seahawks React Element 55 Shoes

Shop it: $140

Vikings React Element 55 Shoes

Shop it: $140

Giants React Element 55 Shoes

Shop it: $140

Broncos React Element 55 Shoes

Shop it: $140