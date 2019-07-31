Nike honors Bears LB Khalil Mack with special Madden '99 Club' cleats

The newest entry in the Madden NFL video game series, 'Madden NFL 20', comes out on August 2 and in concert with the release of the game, Nike is honoring all of the members of the '99 Club', the players who received the ever-difficult to attain 99 overall ratings in the game.

Ram DT Aaron Donald, Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner and of course, Bears LB Khalil Mack were all given a special pair of Nike's white and gold-themed cleats. Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins is a 99 overall as well but did not receive a pair of Nike's custom cleats as he is currently an Addidas athlete.

Mack was rated as a 95 overall in Madden 19 after the Bears traded for him but his rating was inevitably pushed to a 99 overall in the middle of the season. Mack starts off as a 99 overall in Madden NFL 20 with good reason.

In his first season with the Bears, Mack tallied 47 (combined) tackles, 12.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 1 interception, and a touchdown over 14 games.

Mack is currently taking place in his first full training camp with the Bears as he prepares for a big year with plenty of expectations and with his new, custom Madden NFL 20-inspired Nike Force Savage Elite cleats, he can prepare for the gridiron in style.

