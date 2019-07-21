Nike Golfer Tommy Fleetwood Gets Roasted for His British Open Look

Click here to read the full article.

After a tricky beginning to the British Open, Tommy Fleetwood bounced back to come in second place. But social media was more interested in the golf pro’s ensemble than in his performance on the course.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 28-year-old got Twitter buzzing on Sunday when he hit the green in an unusual black-and-white patterned shirt, which he teamed with black slacks and white golf shoes. The Brit’s outfit was head-to-toe Nike, the brand he signed with as an amateur and still works with.

More from Footwear News

“Tommy Fleetwood breaks out his Rorschach shirt #theopen,” quipped @Kress_Golfnut.

Tommy Fleetwood breaks out his Rorschach shirt #theopen pic.twitter.com/XNQENJCQPw — Shawn Kressin (@Kress_Golfnut) July 21, 2019





“One day Tommy Fleetwood is going to look back at this open and think to himself ‘my hair looks fantastic but dear god that shirt is hideous,'” tweeted @TwoInchesShort.

Story continues

One day Tommy Fleetwood is going to look back at this open and think to himself “my hair looks fantastic but dear god that shirt is hideous” pic.twitter.com/tbD2dCoSf6 — Two Inches Short (@TwoInchesShort) July 21, 2019





“I hope Tommy fleetwood is getting a fortune for wearing that shirt dear me #golf #theopen,” commented another Twitter reader.

I hope Tommy fleetwood is getting a fortune for wearing that shirt dear me #golf #theopen 😂😂😂😂 — David Langston (@Davidla41770595) July 21, 2019





Other Twitter users felt the shirt evoked an earlier era.

“Fleetwood trying to make us forget about the awful US Ryder Cup shirts of 1999,” @PhillyChrisC wrote.

Fleetwood trying to make us forget about the awful US Ryder Cup shirts of 1999 pic.twitter.com/TwdBMFdtMp — Chris (@PhillyChrisC) July 21, 2019





“Great to see Tommy Fleetwood leading @TheOpen as he’s a top bloke but that shirt is one of the worst I’ve seen since this one….,” wrote @DempsterMartin.

Great to see Tommy Fleetwood leading @TheOpen as he's a top bloke but that shirt is one of the worst I've seen since this one…. pic.twitter.com/jMDSU8wLvZ — Martin Dempster (@DempsterMartin) July 19, 2019





When asked by a Golf.com reporter about the look, Fleetwood said he didn’t understand the criticism.

“I personally like it,” Fleetwood said. “I’ve got more comments than I thought, actually, so maybe I have a bit too much of a colorful style because I just thought it was normal.”

The athlete posted a +3 in the final round, ending the day -9. Shane Lowry of Ireland, who finished at -15, came in first place.

Want more?

Adidas’ New Golf Shoes Are Inspired by Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches Served at the Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods Is Back — But Golf Probably Isn’t

Nike Athlete Tiger Woods Plays a Round of Golf With Trump

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.