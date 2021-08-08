Nike drops new 'dynasty' ad after U.S. women's basketball wins gold in Tokyo

Shortly after they won yet another gold medal in Tokyo, Nike dropped a powerful new commercial paying respect to the dynasty that is the United States women’s basketball team.

“The greatest dynasty ever.”

Nike releases new ad after Team USA’s gold medal win

Team USA cruised to a dominant 90-75 win over Japan to claim a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday night, capping what once again was an incredible showing by the women’s basketball team in international play.

So, right on cue, Nike released a new ad that follows a student who is set to give a presentation on dynasties in school.

Yet instead of talking about a more traditional, historic dynasty, the student opted to profile the women’s basketball team.

The student’s dynasty claims hold up, too. The women’s team has now won seven straight gold medals and has won 55 straight Olympic games. Their last loss came at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. It’s tough to come close to that kind of dominance.

Though Nike has lost several of its biggest female athletes in recent months — Simone Biles, Breanna Stewart and others have all bolted from the sports giant for various reasons — it’s still standing right behind the team as it continues it’s Olympic reign.

Team USA won a seventh straight gold medal in Tokyo, and has now won 55 straight games dating back to the 1992 Olympics. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: