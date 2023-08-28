Nike Brings Back All-American Classic "USA" Colorway for Air Max 1 '86 OG

Nike is feeling patriotic as the footwear giant is dusting off its archives and bringing back the "USA" colorway for the upcoming Air Max 1 '86 OG.

Repping red, white and blue, the formidable sneaker makes use of a white mesh base, accented with pale grey suede overlays. Rich splashes of "Obsidian" touch the mudguard and panel Swoosh, whereas a bright, true red pops on the eyestays, tongue tag and insoles. An embroidered Nike Air heel logo and outsole tip match the crimson hue. A "Big Bubble" Air heel unit jumps out of the white midsole with crisp white laces uniting the shoe.

The Nike Air Max 1 ‘86 OG “USA” will hit shelves on September 9 via NBHD retailers and Nike for $150 USD.

Take a look in the gallery above.