Nike Basketball posts awesome ad after Kevin Durant's Achilles surgery

Shortly before 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday afternoon, Kevin Durant announced on Instagram that he underwent surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

About 3.5 hours later, Nike Basketball tweeted the following:

Also, this certainly doesn't sound like something the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP (or his business partner, Rich Kleiman) would green-light if he was blaming the Warriors at all for his injury.

As the 10-time All-Star wrote on Instagram:

Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that's what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I'm a hooper. I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.

Durant has been with Nike since he entered the NBA in 2007, and re-signed in 2014 for ten years at an estimated $300 million.

KD's surgery was Wednesday morning in New York and was performed by Martin O'Malley -- the same doctor who did Durant's bone graft surgery on his right foot back in March 2015.

