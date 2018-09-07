Nike airs Colin Kaepernick commercial during 2nd half of Eagles-Falcons season opener

Nike aired a commercial narrated by and featuring Colin Kaepernick during the second half of the Eagles-Falcons season opener Thursday night broadcast on NBC.

This is the 30th year of Nike's "Just Do It" slogan and on Monday the corporation made Kaepernick the face of the anniversary.

The decision generated plenty of buzz and was met by support from Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and defensive end Chris Long, two of the more socially active players in the NFL.

Long tweeted the following:

Nike is a huge business. They've calculated risk. They may even have reason to believe this will make the brand more popular which means the guy burning his white air monarchs is in the minority. Bitter pill to swallow, I'm sure. Good luck w the protest. Bet they anticipated it.

With Nike's decision came a two-minute commercial, which hit Twitter before it was broadcast on television.

At the conclusion, Kaepernick says: "So don't ask if your dreams are crazy; ask if they're crazy enough."

You can watch the commercial below:

Don't ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they're crazy enough. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/Wd5L42egV8 — Nike (@Nike) September 5, 2018





