Nik Needham re-signs with Dolphins

Cornerback Nik Needham is back for a third season with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins tendered Needham as an exclusive rights free agent, which left him with the choice of re-signing with the team or not signing with any team. The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that Needham chose the first route on Monday.

Needham signed with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of UTEP in 2019 and started 11 of the 12 games he played as a rookie. He made six starts last year, but still played 60 percent of the team’s defensive snaps while appearing in every game for Miami.

Needham has 112 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks, and a forced fumble over his first two seasons.

