Nik Bonitto named PFF’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

While he may not care all that much since his Sooners career is one game (if that) from being over, but Nik Bonitto is about to win himself some awards to close out what may likely be his last year in college.

The Sooners’ outside linebacker has put together back-to-back excellent seasons of dominance. For his efforts this year, Pro Football Focus awarded him their Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Floridian has been dominant from game one vs. Tulane to the last regular season game against Oklahoma State. He earned the second highest pass-rush grade this season behind Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan.

As for Bonitto’s production? He’s in the books for 15 tackles for loss which puts him second in the conference. Bonitto also had 39 tackles, nine quarterback hits, seven sacks (second to Isaiah Thomas), three fumbles forced, one fumble recovered and a pass deflection. No one on the Sooners has more quarterback hits and forced fumbles than he does.

Bonitto is a future pro. That fact is undeniable. He’s been consistent and dependable for his whole career.

Nik Bonitto has been a DOMINANT pass-rusher in his career 💪 His 94.0 Pass-Rush Grade since 2019 is 2nd only to Chase Young in that span 😤 pic.twitter.com/8D94soX94k — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 2, 2021

The knock on him coming into the season was that he needed to bulk up. It’s hard to say he bulked up enough to make a noticeable difference but one thing that is noticeable is how fast he can get off the line, bend around the edge and how relentless he is in his pursuit of the quarterback. That type of hustle, speed and explosiveness will play just fine on Sundays.