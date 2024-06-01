NiJaree Canady injury update: Stanford softball ace hits knee on pitch in WCWS win vs OSU

The celebration of Stanford’s 8-0 win against Oklahoma State on Friday night in the Women’s College World Series was clouded by an injury scare to star pitcher NiJaree Canady.

Canady, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, was absent from Stanford’s postgame press conference. Stanford coach Jessica Allister said Canady was getting looked at by an athletic trainer.

On one of her last pitches in the six-inning shutout, Canady pitched the ball off her knee.

Canady, in apparent discomfort, stayed in to finish the game.

“She's tired,” Allister said. “She's thrown a lot. We've asked her to do a lot over the last couple of weeks. I think you could see that at the end, the performance that NiJaree put on tonight when she is tired. Pitchers at this time of the year, there's a physical aspect to it. Just to see her kind of battle through that, it's one of the best performances that I've seen. Absolutely unbelievable.”

Stanford's NiJaree Canady (24) throws a pitch during the Women's College World Series game between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and Stanford at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Friday, May, 31, 2024.

NiJaree Canady's status for Sunday's WCWS game uncertain

After Canady pitched in Stanford’s first game on Thursday, a loss to Texas, Allister asked Canady if she was fine to pitch Friday.

“Yeah, Coach, I want the ball,” Canady said.

“I think that speaks to her as a competitor,” Allister said. “To have the performance that she had, I can't say enough about what that means for the team, what she did today.”

Stanford, off on Saturday, next plays at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Allister was asked if she expects Canady to be good to go.

“We’ll find out, right?” Allister said. “It’s late. It’s almost midnight. Got a day off tomorrow, which is going to be important. We’ll have those conversations as we go. But we’ll worry about that tomorrow.”

