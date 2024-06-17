Who is NiJaree Canady? 5 things to know about Stanford softball ace in transfer portal

The best player in college softball this past season is searching a new home.

Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady entered the transfer portal on Monday. The soon-to-be junior is the reigning USA Softball National Player of the Year, and she has two remaining years of eligibility.

Here are five things to know about Canady:

NiJaree Canady grew up in Topeka, Kansas

Canady enjoyed plenty of success during her high school career at Topeka High.

The standout pitcher led her team to its first ever state championship in 2021 as a junior. She recorded a 0.26 ERA with 232 strikeouts in 107 ⅔ innings pitched, which earned her Kansas Softball Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Canady then led Topeka to a second straight state title in 2022 as a senior. She posted a 0.82 ERA with 163 strikeouts in 74 ⅔ innings pitched and picked up another Kansas Softball Gatorade Player of the Year award.

Canady graduated in 2022 as the No. 11 recruit in the nation, according to Extra Innings Softball.

NiJaree Canady chose Stanford over other notable programs

Canady held offers from plenty of Division I programs.

That list included schools such as Oklahoma State, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona State and Missouri State.

But Canady committed to Stanford on Oct. 12, 2021. It was the perfect fit at the time for the star pitcher, who chose the school for both softball and academics.

“College isn’t just a four-year decision," Canady told WIBW-TV on October 12, 2021. "It’s a 40-year decision. So, I feel like Stanford, it’s going to prepare me for life. I’m excited for that.”

Stanford's NiJaree Canady (24) pitches during a Women's College World Series semifinal softball game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 3, 2024. Texas won 1-0.

NiJaree Canady spent two dominant seasons with Stanford

Canady immediately rose to stardom with Stanford as a freshman in 2023.

She went 17-3 with a nation-leading 0.57 ERA, and she recorded 218 strikeouts in 135 innings pitched. Canady then led Stanford to the semifinals of the Women's College World Series, where she earned a spot on the All-Tournament team.

Canady posted a 24-7 record as a sophomore this past season, and she led the nation in ERA (0.73) and strikeouts (337) in 230 ⅔ innings pitched.

Canady was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and an NFCA first team All-American. She led Stanford to another WCWS semifinals appearance, and she landed on the All-Tournament team once again.

NiJaree Canady isn't the first All-American pitcher to transfer out of Stanford

The transfer portal hasn't been kind to Stanford as of late.

With Canady's entry, this is the second year in a row that the Cardinal has lost an All-American pitcher to the portal. Alana Vawter began the trend last offseason when she transferred from Stanford to South Carolina.

Vawter spent four seasons with the Cardinal. She posted a 21-8 record as a senior in 2023 with 155 strikeouts in 190 innings pitched, which earned her an NFCA All-America second team selection.

NiJaree Canady is the most prized player in the transfer portal

Canady is undoubtedly the best player available in the transfer portal, and she'd be a perfect fit on numerous championship contenders.

Atop that list is OU, a program that has won four straight national championships. The Sooners are searching for a new ace now that Kelly Maxwell and Nicole May are out of eligibility.

Another possible landing spot for Canady is Texas. The Longhorns reached the WCWS finals and are still in search of their first national title, but a pairing of Canady and soon-to-be sophomore pitcher Teagan Kavan could do the trick.

Both fits make sense, although Canady surely won't be short on suitors.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Stanford ace NiJaree Canady enters college softball transfer portal