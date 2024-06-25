How NiJaree Canady evolved into elite athlete on high school basketball court in Topeka

After arriving at Topeka High, it was evident that there was more to NiJaree Canady than what she could do on a softball field.

Hannah Alexander sat in the Kansas summer sun waiting to hear if an eighth-grader had decided which school she would attend in the fall.

Now, six years later, the rest of the world waits too, because NiJaree Canady’s arrival has always been anticipated.

“We didn’t know exactly where she was going to go,” said Alexander, the former girls basketball head coach at Topeka High School. “There was a chance she could have ended up at Washburn Rural, but in the end she chose Topeka, and there was a buzz.”

At 14, Canady had two options. But after her recent decision to enter the college softball transfer portal following Stanford’s second straight loss in the Women’s College World Series semifinals, she has hundreds.

However, no matter where the 2024 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year goes, she has proven she will be fine.

“She goes hard on everything she does,” Alexander said. “Whether it’s schoolwork, whether it’s sports, she is just one of those kids that makes things happen and brings the best out of everyone around her. She has great energy, great focus and is just an all-around nice kid.”

More: College softball transfer portal rankings: What are NiJaree Canady's transfer plans?

College softball star NiJaree Canady was also a basketball standout at Topeka High School in Kansas.

After arriving at Topeka High, it was evident that there was more to Canady than what she could do on a softball field, and Alexander took advantage. Standing at 6 feet tall, Canady had an athletic build and carried a competitor's mindset, and the head coach knew she could be an asset to the program.

Having already played the sport, Canady fell right into Alexander’s system and made an immediate impact during her first season. But it was not where Canady started that made her time on the team impressive, it was where she continued to go.

“She definitely came in as a freshman just trying to do all of the little things,” Alexander said. “She rebounded and got easy points around the basket. As a sophomore, I think she really blossomed. Her game evolved, and she started to shoot 3s, take control of the basketball in the open court and score going coast to coast.

“It was just fun being a part of the basketball aspect of her life.”

Over the course of three years, including the 2019-20 postseason which was cut short due to COVID-19, Canady averaged 20 points, 11 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. She lost just five games during her high school career and was named to first -team All-League, All-City and All-State all three years. Canady was also recognized as the player of the year during her sophomore and junior seasons.

“I think she just brings the level of play up in any sport she competes in,” Alexander said. “She is a true competitor, a true leader and she listens to her teammates. She is about the team. I mean she showed that at Topeka, and she showed it at Stanford.”

More: Stanford softball ace NiJaree Canady's family embracing WCWS run: 'It's her time now.'

Topeka High junior NiJaree Canady shoots a free throw in the first half of Friday's 6A semifinal game against Dodge City at Koch Arena in Wichita. The Trojans won 54-37.

Canady led her team to three straight state tournament appearances, where they finished as the runner-up in both 2019 and 2021.

Canady tallied a 0.73 ERA, 298 strikeouts and pitched 18 complete games and six shutouts during her second season with Stanford. But another late postseason exit brought back a familiar sting.

“Her dream is to win a national championship,” Alexander said. “I have no doubt that this has anything to do with Stanford, I think she just has some goals and personal dreams in mind. I also know that whatever decision she makes, she’s going to do it the right way.“Even though she is entering the portal, it does not mean she is technically leaving, so I think it might just be a way to see what things are out there, and see what she needs to do.”

Although Canady, found success as a multi-sport athlete for most of high school, she decided to focus solely on softball her senior year.

Tears were shed by both Canady and Alexander when the decision was made, but there was a mutual understanding.

From basketball courts to softball fields, and from Stanford to whatever comes after it, Canady will never let one place, or sport, define her.

“Basketball wasn’t the sport she chose,” Alexander said. “But I know that wherever she is, and whatever sport she plays, she’s going to find a way to be good at it. She is just one of those true athletes.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: NiJaree Canady went from HS hoops star to coveted softball transfer