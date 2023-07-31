Nightmare scenarios for every Big 12 football team

We have arrived to fall camp for college football teams across the country. For the most part, we have a solid grasp of what each team has and much of each team’s capabilities.

While several teams enter the season with high expectations, some teams are going to suffer disappointment. For the better part of a decade, that’s been the case for the team on the Forty Acres.

The expectation for Texas is a 10-win season and a Big 12 title berth. I have the Longhorns going 10-2. For context, Texas fell one game below (8-4) of my record prediction (9-3) last season. There are multiple games that could spoil Texas’ bid for 10 wins.

The team’s first test involves facing the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road. While the Tide is a shell of its 2020 self, and that’s really inarguable, winning in Tuscaloosa will be no small task.

Let’s look at nightmare scenarios for every Big 12 team.

Baylor

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

If the run defense does not improve.

We have seen it all from Baylor over the past five seasons, but its 2022 struggles in run defense were a first. The unit was a turnstile against the run in its upset loss to West Virginia. If we see more of the same, Baylor could stagnate this season.

BYU

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

If BYU gets “bad Kedon Slovis.”

We’re open to the possibility that Slovis can return to freshman form, but he hasn’t been very good since. There’s a pattern of regression for Slovis. BYU needs him to improve.

Cincinnati

Syndication: The Enquirer

Missing a bowl game with a Top 25 defense.

Cincinnati had a Top 30 defense last season. It very well could have similar success this year. It could also struggle to score points. The Bearcats are in danger of losing several one-score games.

Houston

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Going 2-10.

There’s a lot more certainty about Houston than perhaps there should be heading into its first Big 12 season. The offensive line is questionable, as is the defense and overall football intelligence of the team. There’s talent, but the Cougars’ season could easily unravel.

Iowa State

Cyhawkfootball 20220910 Bh

More of the same.

Iowa State has been what Cincinnati hopes not to be in 2023. The Cyclones went 4-8 with the No. 4 defense in the nation last season. The team can no longer afford to keep losing games 10-9. It’s time to put up points in Ames.

Kansas

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Going back to the bottom of the conference.

Kansas tasted success last year. It has no intention of returning to the bottom of Big 12 standings as some predict. I have Kansas winning around eight games and competing for the league title game, but regression is a possibility.

Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

If the K-State defense is as bad as it seems.

The Kansas State defense wasn’t bad last season, but it wasn’t good. Compounding the inherent limitations on that side of the football, the team loses more than half its defensive starters.

Oklahoma

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

If Jalil Farooq gets injured.

Jalil Farooq is among the most underrated receivers in the Big 12 conference. As for what is behind him, there’s not much in the way of proven commodities. There are names in the Oklahoma receiving corps. Nic Anderson, LV Bunkley-Shelton and Andrel Anthony are among those names. Drake Stoops is a good blocker and route runner. I still have my doubts the Oklahoma offense can function at a high level without Farooq.

Oklahoma State

cover main

If the team is worse than its schedule.

Oklahoma State lost so much in the transfer portal. It did not appear to have gained enough through the portal to combat those losses. The Cowboys’ schedule is fairly easy as it doesn’t face Texas, TCU, Texas Tech or Baylor. Instead it faces BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. There might be concern that the Pokes could steal a spot in the Big 12 title game. Rest assured, teams with roster deficiencies will still find ways to lose.

TCU

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

If the lack of continuity is never addressed.

TCU has a ton of talent on this roster. The Horned Frogs recruit about as well as any Big 12 team outside of Texas and Oklahoma. The issue is whether or not the talent can overcome the lack of chemistry. I have TCU winning nine games, but concerns over the team are warranted.

Texas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

If the Longhorns start 2-2.

Starting 2-2 has “same old Texas” written all over it. Last season, the Longhorns lost a close game to Alabama in Week 2 before being upset by Texas Tech in Week 4. The schedule sets up to do that again this season if the team again loses a close game to Alabama and falls to a tough Baylor team on the road.

Texas Tech

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

If road woes continue to haunt Tech.

Texas Tech went 4-0 in one-score games last season. It went 1-4 on the road. In other words, when the Red Raiders traveled away from Jones AT&T Stadium for a road game they got shellacked. With road trips to Texas, Baylor, Kansas, BYU and West Virginia-all either good teams or tough road environments-continued road struggles are a real possibility.

UCF

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

If they’re almost good enough.

UCF has played great football over the last decade. Because of the adjustment to the new league, the Knights could be a good team that still loses multiple games. UCF faithful don’t want to almost win games. They want to shake up the pecking order in the Big 12 conference.

West Virginia

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Firing Neal Brown after a 1-3 start.

Brown has somehow managed to win upsets over Texas and Oklahoma over the last two seasons. That has allowed him to keep his job. Unfortunately, he faces a brutal starting schedule with a below average roster. West Virginia will face Penn State, Pitt and Texas Tech in the first four games. Even good teams could lose those games. The team’s performance over the four game span will be worth watching.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire