Nightmare fuel of Pitts, Patterson among 6 things to know for Cowboys-Falcons

It had been seven weeks since the Dallas Cowboys lost a game, and it isn’t a feeling they want to happen again anytime soon. Getting blown out at home leaves a bad taste in the place accustomed to emitting bravado and confidence.

However, it’s time to move on and get back on the horse. Week 9 is a thing of the past and what matters now is how the Cowboys respond. What Dallas does in Week 10 should be a precursor to how the rest of the season plays out and it’s the Atlanta Falcons on the schedule. Here are six things to know about the Week 10 matchup and all that goes in it.

Falcons want revenge

When the Cowboys came back from down 20 points to beat the Falcons in Week 2 last season, it was one of the more memorable collapses of the year. The Cowboys had no business winning that game after their three turnovers and putrid defensive performance.

Yet there was a miracle to be had that day, the watermelon onsides kick that was recovered by the Cowboys, leading to the game-winning yard field goal from kicker Greg Zuerlein.

There’s a new coaching staff and new players around for the Falcons, but for those who were with the team last year, they must want to finish what they started. Gaining a victory will be a small measure of revenge.

The Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was the head coach for the Falcons in that game, has no time for reminiscing.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn when asked about facing the Falcons for the first time since being their head coach, spoke highly of his time there, and then added: “There’s no time to stroll down memory lane, we got some shit to fix.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 8, 2021

Falcons are playing well

Forget last season and getting even, the Falcons have been playing well in recent weeks and are currently sitting in the last wild card spot in the NFC. The Falcons have won three of their last four, including a big win over their NFC South rival Saints in New Orleans last week.

Beating the Cowboys would also put the Falcons over .500 at 5-4 and help build their momentum for the rest of the season. The Falcons are starting to play their best football.

Cordarrelle Patterson is a dual-threat nightmare

Patterson has played his best football this season, his ninth in the league. Patterson leads the Falcons in both rushing (278 yards) and receiving (38 catches for 459 yards), as well touchdowns, with six total scores.

The offense will split his time in the backfield with fellow running back Mike Davis, garnering 73 carries, and throw Patterson the ball after lining him up all over the field. Patterson leads the Falcons with 35 first downs and has become their best offensive weapon.

The Cowboys will have to account for Patterson to be the jack-of-all-trades for the Falcons’ offense and slow him down. That becomes more difficult with Randy Gregory’s injury, because the defender best suited for this matchup of course is the uber-athletic Micah Parsons.

Quinn will need to strike the right balance between using Parsons as an edge defender or dedicated to stopping the mutli-dimensional weapon.

Kyle Pitts is already among the game’s best tight ends

The Falcons used the fourth pick on the talented TE out of Florida and Pitts is already paying dividends. Pitts leads the Falcons in receiving yards (546), which ranks third among tight ends in the league.

Atlanta’s offense also isn’t shy about throwing Pitts the ball and keeping him involved in the game plan, he leads the team in targets with 57. Pitts has been targeted at least six times in all but one game this season and already has two 100-yard receiving games.

It was unlikely to happen, but if Pitts had made it to the Cowboys at the 10th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, he might have been the selection. Some fans dreamed of watching Pitts in Dallas, and now they get to see him play in AT&T Stadium, just on the sideline for the Falcons.

#Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy says they popped in Falcons TE Kyle Pitts college tape in preparation this week. Lot of respect for his talent and a focal point for them defensively. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 10, 2021

The Cowboys need to find a way to limit Pitts’ damage after the defense has given up four scores to tight ends this season. That role might be manned by safety Jayron Kearse. An offseason addition who has primarily been an afterthought, Kearse’s role was supposed to be as a tight-end eraser.

He’ll have his hands full if Pitts is his primary assignment on Sunday.

Offense doesn’t run the ball well

One of the Cowboys main issues is an inability to stop the run and the Denver Broncos proved that by running roughshod over the defense. Just a week after allowing 190 yards on the ground, the Cowboys get an offense that doesn’t have much success running the ball.

The Falcons rank 29th in the league in rushing offense, averaging just over 80 yards a game on the ground, 31st in ypc at 3.4 and are next to last in rushing scores with four.

This could be a get-right game for the rush defense but if they can’t stop the running game for the Falcons, it could be an issue that opponents will continue to attack.

And they don’t stop the run either

Just as the offense doesn’t run the ball well, the defense for the Falcons isn’t very good at stopping the run. The Falcons allow over 123 yards a game on the ground and have given up seven rushing scores.

However, they have yet to allow any player to run for more than 82 yards against them. Instead, the Falcons are susceptible to rushing attacks that have more than one runner coming at them, especially when it’s an athletic quarterback.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ran for 62 yards, New York Giants QB Daniel Jones ran for 39, Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke ran for 43, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ran for 29 on just four carries and Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold rushed 66 yards. The Cowboys have their own athletic quarterback in Dak Prescott, who can help the offense move the ball with his legs although he doesn’t do it at nearly the same clip as these others and is also coming off a calf injury.

Perhaps the Cowboys will attack by having both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard on the field together at the same time. The team will also have to be cognizant of how the loss of Tyron Smith, doubtful to play with his ankle issues, as the team runs their best to the left side.

