Nightly Notable: Terry Rozier | Apr. 18
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Terry Rozier scores 34 points to go with 10 assist and 8 rebounds in the Hornets win!
Terry Rozier scores 34 points to go with 10 assist and 8 rebounds in the Hornets win!
Flynn is now averaging 13.7 points, 5.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 10 games during the month of April.
Portland allows 44 first-quarter points and losses to shorthanded Hornets.
After Derrick Rose's clutch performance in the Knicks OT win over the Pelicans on Sunday, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley says the point guard looks to be back to his regular self after a bout with Covid-19.
Dunk of the Night: Miles Bridges - April 18, 2021
Nets Kyrie Irving reacts to how the injury bug has been plaguing Brooklyn this season and hopes the recent injury to Kevin Durant's thigh isn't a long-term thing.
Lewis Hamilton said he was only human after making a rare mistake in a rollercoaster of an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday. In the end, the Briton also set the fastest lap and took a precious bonus point that kept him in the championship lead despite losing out to Red Bull rival and race winner Max Verstappen.
Lionel Messi won his 35th trophy. But it was trophy No. 1 for a score of teammates.
Dodgers beat Padres in thrilling 12-inning battle.
The Achilles injury only briefly interrupted the honors for Stewie.
Robert Whittaker entered the octagon on Saturday for the UFC Vegas 24 main event against Kelvin Gastelum about the same time as internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul entered the ring to face retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, solidified his place as the top contender in the 185-pound division with a dominating win over Gastelum. During Whittaker's dismantling of Gastelum, Paul scored a first-round knockout in his boxing bout against Askren. During the UFC Vegas Post-fight Press Conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Whittaker was asked about Paul's TKO win over Askren. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 "Askren's not known for his boxing, is he? But good on him. Good on him. He's doing his thing. Do your thing. Good on him," said Whittaker. The salaries for the Triller Fight Club event were disclosed on Friday and showed that Askren received $500,000 for the bout against Paul. Askren lost the fight but cashed in financially. Asked if he would box Paul for $500,000, Whittaker responded without hesitation. "I'd fight him for less," he said. Robert Whittaker chimes in on Jake Paul beating Ben Askren (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The UFC Hall of Famer has not competed since May 2019.
Paul is the favorite despite Askren having the impressive fighting and athletic resume.
AD has been out since mid-February.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a chaotic and crash-halted Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday with Lewis Hamilton second for Mercedes and staying ahead in the championship by a single point. "It was very challenging out there, especially in the beginning to stay on track to be honest, it was very slippery," Verstappen said of an afternoon that started with most drivers on intermediate tyres but some on full wets. Hamilton, winner of the Bahrain season-opener, took a crucial bonus point for fastest lap on a rollercoaster afternoon for the seven-times world champion, whose race was almost wrecked by a rare mistake.
Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.
Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC on ESPN 22, which took place Saturday in Las Vegas.
Brady's February knee procedure was reportedly more serious than initially reported.
Ben Askren's fight against Jake Paul was everything his peers feared.
The 23-year-old has been open about his long-term effects after contracting COVID-19 in January.
"The Mac is back in Sin City! Full House!" McGregor said Wednesday.