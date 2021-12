AFP

An image shared across Facebook and Twitter appears to show Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo manning a seafood stand at a wet market. The image -- shared after Robredo launched her presidential bid for 2022 -- prompted accusations from some social media users that she staged the stunt in order to "court votes". But the image has been digitally altered; Robredo's head has been inserted on the body of a Filipino seafood stallholder originally pictured by a Philippine broadcaster in 2019."My