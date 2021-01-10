Nightly Notable: LaMelo Ball | Jan. 9
LaMelo Ball became the youngest player ever to record a triple-double. Ball put up 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.
After his final kneel down, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t wait for the final 30 seconds to tick off the clock before he sprinted off the field. Jackson waved his teammates to follow him as he headed up the tunnel. Jackson admitted what everyone knew: The Ravens still were miffed about the pregame dustup from [more]
Six games into his NBA return, DeMarcus Cousins picked up his second ejection.
Steelers Wire looks at the comments of Ben Roethlisberger after the team's 48-37 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Tom Brady is living proof that they don't make 43-year-old quarterbacks like they used to.
Near the end of Sunday night’s playoff loss to the Browns, the image of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sitting alone of the bench screamed through the TV, “It’s over.” Whether it is or isn’t, or should be or shouldn’t, will be a subject of discussion and debate for weeks to come. Roethlisberger will hint that [more]
Cleveland couldn't have drawn up a better start to its first playoff game since 2002.
Javon Wims mere presence in Sundays 21-9 loss to the Saints had a big impact on the game.
Damion Lee converted the tying and go-ahead free throws with 3.3 seconds left and the Golden State Warriors withstood a rough fourth quarter to hold off the Toronto Raptors 106-105 on Sunday night despite uncharacteristic struggles by Stephen Curry. Curry shot 2 of 16 and missed nine of his 10 3s for 11 points after scoring 143 over his previous four games, including a career-high 62 one week earlier against Portland. ''My offense, I expect it to be there every night,'' Curry said.
It doesn’t sound like QB Mitchell Trubisky will be back in a Bears uniform in 2021.
Ball made history after becoming the youngest player ever to record a triple-double, beating the previous record set by Markelle Fultz.
Eight teams remain in the divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs after an eventful Super Wild Card Weekend. Teams left in the playoffs include: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for
The Warriors on New Years Day opened a seven-game homestand hoping to win at least four games. That mission was accomplished Sunday night.
Deshaun Watson is willing to leverage his position as one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks and waive the no-trade clause of his new $156 million contract.
Golf's world number three Justin Thomas apologized for a homophobic slur picked up by television microphones at the US PGA Tour's Tournament of Champions on Saturday.
The 19-year-old NASCAR driver posted an apology on Twitter on Sunday night.
The Seahawks surged at the end of the season, winning six of their last seven games to finish the season 12-4. But after entering the playoffs with high hopes, they’re out following a 30-20 loss to the Rams. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll sounded particularly disappointed after the game. “I told these guys I have [more]
If ever there was a time to be liberal in playcalling this was then. What followed was instead as appalling as anything that has happened in now three completed seasons under Matt Nagy's watch
Philadelphia Eagles Doug Pederson could be traded to the New York Jets to be reunited with GM Joe Douglas
Though there’s one game remaining in wild-card weekend, the NFL has announced the schedule for the four divisional-round games. The Packers and Rams will lead things off. The NFC’s No. 1 seed, Green Bay will come off its playoff bye to host Los Angeles at 4:35 p.m. ET on Fox. The Bills will host the [more]
Though he hasn't confirmed, Kyrie Irving's absence is reportedly in response to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.