Nightly Notable: Kevin Durant | May 30
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Nets' Kevin Durant scores 42 points with five assists and five rebounds in Game 4 versus Boston.
The Nets' Kevin Durant scores 42 points with five assists and five rebounds in Game 4 versus Boston.
When the Clippers have gone small the Mavs have had no answers.
Two of the six injured victims in Monday’s crash had to be extricated from their vehicles. All were hospitalized.
Coach Lloyd Pierce and Carlos Boozer weigh in on what they expect from Hawks vs. Knicks Game 5 in MSG.
In a special edition of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888sport, SNY's NBA Insider and Chris Williamson break down why nothing has gone right for the Knicks in their playoff series with the Atlanta Hawks. While Julius Randle has taken the brunt of the criticism, there's a lot more to their struggles than that. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the ""go-to"" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp
It was the first public visit by an Israeli foreign minister to Egypt since 2008.
Lucas Giolito struck out 12 and the Chicago White Sox sent Baltimore to its 13th straight loss, beating the Orioles 3-1 Sunday. The Orioles matched their worst skid since 2009. Baltimore’s all-time longest losing streak was 21 in a row in 1988.
CONCORD, N.C. — New spotter, no sweat for Chase Elliott. After Eddie D‘Hondt‘s indefinite suspension from NASCAR earlier this week, Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team were tasked with a quick-turn find for the open position in time for the Charlotte Motor Speedway race weekend. Elliott chose to keep it in the family, […]
The Nets' Kyrie Irving went out of his way to step on the logo of his former team, the Celtics, on Sunday, prompting Kevin Garnett to pop off.
LeBron's agent had plenty to say in a New Yorker interview.
Patricia flopped as head coach in Detroit but appears to be falling upward in New England
To be clear, no deal for either player is imminent. But if one was, NFL teams will soon be allowed to split the cap hits.
The world No. 2 is out of Roland Garros.
Former LSU football defensive back Tyrann Mathieu might have to get his checkbook ready very soon.
Peter King says the Falcons are not expecting a first-round pick for their star receiver.
The Vegas Golden Knights could be without forward Ryan Reaves for Game 2 and beyond for his actions on Sunday night.
Sergio Aguero has sealed his move to Barcelona as a free agent, as the Argentina superstar will link up with his close friend Lionel Messi again.
Davis exited during the second quarter of Game 4 vs. Phoenix with a groin injury. His status for Game 5 is up in the air in a 2-2 series.
Here is how the field finished behind Kyle Larson at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Jason Kokrak was awarded a 1943 Dodge Power Wagon after his 14-under win at the Charles Schwab Challenge.