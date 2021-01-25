Nightly Notable: Gordon Hayward | Jan. 24
Gordon Hayward dominated with 39 points in the Hornets win over the Magic.
The New England Patriots won't be playing in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, but many of the team's players are happy that their former teammate, Tom Brady, will be taking part in the big game.
Floyd Mayweather has criticized fans and slammed Conor McGregor following the Dubliner's TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.
Brady went to Lambeau Field, backed by a team that was entirely committed to maximizing his window, and earned another Super Bowl berth. The contrast with how the Packers have treated Rodgers recently is stark.
Tom Brady is going back to the Super Bowl after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, and he was able to celebrate the moment with his son.
It's not easy to find an NBA player performing at a higher level than Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown right now.
Many Pats fans started their Sunday thinking about how to get Matthew Stafford. They also likely spent their afternoon watching Tom Brady head to a 10th Super Bowl. As Tom. E Curran writes, Brady's latest triumph is a rough look in Foxboro.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, unhappy with his situation with the Houston Texans, apparently has a ranking for which new team he’d like to play:
Rookie LaMelo Ball’s performance Friday “ain’t gonna cut it for me,” James Borrego says.
Max Kellerman's "cliff" prediction for Tom Brady has aged worse than almost every NFL take spoken since.
Dolphins trade back market adds contender with Matthew Stafford news
Last year, after the Packers lost 37-20 to the 49ers in the NFC Championship, quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed surprisingly upbeat and optimistic when talking to reporters. On Sunday, after the Packers lost 31-26 to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship, Rodgers expressed a far different vibe. “I’m just pretty gutted,” Rodgers said following the home [more]
Stefon Diggs wanted to see the Chiefs celebrate.
After Duke dropped its third straight game, Coach K belittled a student reporter for asking a totally reasonable question.
Russian Aleksander Bolshunovwas disqualified after whipping a Finnish opponent with a ski pole in a World Cup cross-country skiing relay.
Kelce's monster night continued with this crazy touchdown pass.
Tom Brady is 43 years old and still finding ways to make NFL history with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
How many more records can Tom Brady set? He’s the first player to win six Super Bowls and has a chance for a seventh. He’s now the first player to make 10 Super Bowls. Only six baseball players have appeared in 10 or more World Series and only four basketball players have appeared in 10 [more]
In 2019, Brown was accused by his former trainer Britney Taylor of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions.
The Yankees pulled the trigger on a trade Sunday with the Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Jameson Taillon, bringing a former teammate of ace Gerrit Cole's into the fold entering the 2021 season.
For Jessica Korda, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions was all about her ability to just hang in there. Trailing by three shots headed to the back nine at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando on Sunday, she first caught Danielle Kang with a late four-birdie burst to shoot 5-under 66, then won with a curling 30-footer for birdie on the first playoff hole. It was the sixth LPGA victory for the 27-year-old Korda, her last one coming nearly three years ago.