'The nightlife will come': Rochester business owners, leaders look to the future of nightlife in a post-pandemic world

Aug. 6—Like most of the world in the last 15 months, downtown Rochester looks different and while it may take some imagination and time to get the area back where it was, many are helpful for what the future holds.

"I think our downtown is probably going to have to be re-engineered a little bit if we aren't going to have the workforce back down here," said Natalie Victoria, a co-owner of Tap House. "But as the dining and bar scene is starting to come back, I think as the hotels fill up, that is going to be good for downtown. But I think that it's maybe going to be a little slower for some of the other industries."

For those looking for nightlife, the pre-pandemic center of Rochester's was around Third Street and First Avenue. It was a place where young and old could go to dance, grab a beer and bump into old friends or make new ones.

ECONOMIC RECOVERY:

—

Downtown patio options considered

—

Will increased telemedicine use impact Rochester's economy?

—

Alliance brings businesses together in Zumbrota

"We were starting to build a pretty good variety of nightlife. It wasn't just bars," said Holly Masek, executive director of Rochester Downtown Alliance.

The pandemic turned the lights out on that nightlife. Bars and restaurants were closed for in-house service during the height of the pandemic. As infection rates started to come down, they could be open with limited capacity and shorter hours.

There are no restrictions now, but the options for nightlife in the center of the city past midnight are limited to Kathy's Pub or North Star Bar.

"It is going to take us a minute to recover that," Masek said of the late-night scene.

But Masek said Rochester is in a stronger position than many other communities. She cited the increase in downtown housing during the last decade that is bringing in young people as well as empty nesters who want to go out.

Bar and restaurant owners like Victoria and Charlie Brannon of Charlie's Eatery & Pub are seeing that desire. Since COVID precautions have lifted, Victoria said she has seen her business at Tap House rebound, but it's different now.

Story continues

"It's a different busy, but it's a good busy," she said. "We just don't have that robust happy and we are looking for a lot more complimentary competition."

At Charlies Eatery & Pub, the return of quasi-normal life has brought on an earlier closing time. Once open until 2 a.m., Brannon said the bar now closes at midnight as former downtown crowds found their way out to his bar in northwest Rochester.

"It was good business for us, but what came with it wasn't good," Brannon said, adding that they would have to call the police "a couple times" a night.

Brannon, who has been in business since 1987, said from his vantage point, the economy is improving. Charlie's doesn't just rely on nightlife to keep the doors open. The business also does catering and they've expanded the number of nights bingo is played.

"The hospitality industry in Rochester has suffered but people are surviving, people are growing again, it looks like, so there must be a need and I'm excited about it — the future," Brannon said.

And Brannon isn't the only one.

"I'm absolutely hopeful for the future," Masek said. "I believe we have a really creative entrepreneurial opportunity downtown."

What the re-envisioned downtown will look like, is still being figured out.

"People have a real appetite, no pun intended, for going out to eat, having drinks," Masek said. "The night life will come, it's probably just going to take a little longer as people readjust to whatever normal will look like."

READ MORE:

—

The unintended consequences of working from home: Losing weight, losing a truck, learning to adapt

—

County fairs provide big boost to host cities

—

Government funding helped rural economies survive pandemic

—

Facing higher expenses and less funding, Rochester nonprofits strategize for a difficult year

—

How 6 downtown businesses found success during the pandemic

—

Who's the boss? Workers emerge from the pandemic wanting more

—

Time for a comeback? Downtown's recovery is slower with less of a daily workforce

—

Hotels slowly rebound from pandemic lows

—

Eagle Store: 'We need people to come back and work downtown'