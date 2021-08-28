Night racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch as the green flag drops for Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.
Watch as the green flag drops for Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.
Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway goes under weather delay after 20 laps on the track.
Los Angeles — Virtual Dining Concepts, in partnership with NASCAR and DoorDash, announced Friday NASCAR Refuel, the first-ever virtual restaurant brand paired with a national spectator sporting organization. NASCAR Refuel debuts prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway and will simultaneously be available to order across the country, launching exclusively […]
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Rain has pushed the remainder of Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway to a Saturday finish. RELATED: Race leaderboard | Daytona weekend schedule Pole-starter AJ Allmendinger is scored as the leader of the Wawa 250, which ran 19 of the scheduled 100 laps before showers and nearby […]
Driver movement is coming fast and furious over the course of the 2021 season, providing a preview of the 2022 landscape that so far includes an Xfinity Series powerhouse wading into the Cup Series full time, a team in its first season purchasing a longtime organization, a championship crew chief stepping down from atop the […]
Liz Loza is joined by Kate Magdziuk from DraftKings Nation and BallBlast Football to discuss six players that are poised to get off to slow starts to the season, for one reason or another. The ladies also break down Saquon Barkley’s return to practice and Cam Newton potentially losing his job to Mac Jones before the season has begun.
Thirteen US service members were killed at the Kabul airport on Thursday in a deadly ISIS-K suicide bombing that also killed at least 170 Afghans.
The Daytona Xfinity race will resume at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
Portland may have come out best in this trade.
Key details for Saturday's Cup regular season finale at Daytona (7 p.m. ET, NBC), including start time, lineup, weather, broadcast info and more.
American Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin is engaged to former National Football League player Andre Levrone Jr.
Jack Nicklaus dishes on his support of Donald Trump in the 2020 election, why he thinks Tiger Woods will return and more.
Once again, Patrick Mahomes is bending physics to his will. The Vikings are the latest victims of this phenomenon.
Kurt Busch and 23XI Racing announced Friday the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion will pilot the No. 45 Toyota in 2022.
Key details for Friday's 250-miler, including start time, lineup, TV info, weather and more.
Bryson DeChambeau did almost everything right in shooting 60 at the BMW, but, he missed a perfect opportunity to thaw his icy relationship with the media.
Steph was impressed with the miniature version of himself.
It’s going to be Nathan Peterman‘s show once again. The quarterback has played all but one snap at the position in the Raiders’ preseason matchups. And with Marcus Mariota still recovering from a leg injury suffered earlier in camp, head coach Jon Gruden said on Friday that Peterman will play the whole game again for [more]
Markkanen is headed to the Cavs, while Larry Nance Jr. is going to the Blazers.
The NASCAR team owner cited the parts freeze in preparation for Next Gen, but said they’re still “trying to figure out what is wrong.”