Night night: Talanoa Hufanga snags late pick-6 vs. Rams

The 49ers defense has been excellent in 2022, and that unit put Monday night’s game away thanks to a pick-six by second-year strong safety Talanoa Hufanga. It was just an incredible, heads up, instinctual play by San Francisco’s breakout defensive star. He needed a signature play to cap his excellent start to the year, and what should be a game-sealing play on Monday Night Football is that.

