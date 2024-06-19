Night Hoops draws youth for basketball, motivation

Jun. 18—Night Hoops offers a safe place for teens and preteens to spend summer nights, an organizer said.

Muskogee Christian Ministers Union presents the program 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through July 28 at Muskogee Teen Center. No programs will be held July 5 or 6.

Night Hoops Director David Ragsdale said the program seeks to "get kids off the street and give them something to do that's positive."

It is open to students from sixth grade through high school.

"We basically play basketball," Ragsdale said. "People can come in, play ball. We match them up with teams and have fun."

Pool, ping pong and air hockey tables are available at the center. Volunteers serve snacks including hot dogs, water and cold drinks, Ragsdale said.

Youth also can get some inspiration and motivation.

"Each night, around 8:30, we have different people come in and talk to the young people," he said. "Were going to have teachers come in, our coaches, football and basketball."

Ragsdale said about 50 youths came Saturday night.

"For the first week that was pretty good," he said.

Muskogee Christian Ministers Union President Aundrea Jones said younger kids are encouraged to come from 7 to 9 p.m. while the later hours are for older kids.

Nikki Miller, assistant pastor at Old Agency Baptist, said she expects more participants when it catches on.

"We're even encouraging the grownups to come out," Miller said, adding that the group is planning a Night Hoops for ages 21 and older.

About 15 volunteers from participating churches help each night, she said. There also is paid security.

Night Hoops had been offered as a summer program at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. However, there were not enough funds to have it in 2023.

"There was a grant to support Night Hoops and they didn't get the money for the past two years," Jones said. "Because we felt the kids needed it, we picked up the ball and did it without a grant. We do it strictly with donations. We have volunteer workers."