A night of heroic, late-game feats ends with Dodgers falling to Giants in 10th

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jorge Castillo
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 28: San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) hits a three run home run.
Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen reacts after giving up a three-run home run to Buster Posey (not pictured) during the eighth inning of an 8-5 loss in 10 innings to the San Francisco Giants on Friday. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers were down to their last out Friday, trailing by three runs to the San Francisco Giants, and the chances of a turnaround were remote.

Austin Barnes, a right-handed hitter without a pinch-hit home run in his career, was thrust into a tough matchup against Tyler Rogers, a submarine right-hander who flings frisbees.

But Rogers hung an 84-mph fastball and Barnes smashed a line drive over the left-field wall for a game-tying three-run home run. Dodger Stadium shook. The Dodgers in the dugout were in disbelief.

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes hits a three-run home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers.
Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes hits a three-run home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers to tie the game in the ninth inning. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Moments later, they began spilling out on the field when Albert Pujols cracked a fly ball to left field. They all thought Pujols had clubbed a walk-off home run to beat the rivals.

But Giants left fielder Mike Tauchman robbed the new Dodger with a leap at the wall, stunning the 17,873 fans in attendance into silence when they realized he made the catch after a moment of confusion.

“I thought it was about to get pretty exciting here,” Barnes said. “That was an unbelievable play.”

The Giants quickly capitalized on the spectacular heist, tallying three runs off Kenley Jansen in the 10th inning to hush the ballpark’s buzz in an 8-5 victory. Jansen surrendered a one-out single to La Monte Wade Jr. that scored Steven Duggar, who started the inning at second base. Two batters later, Evan Longoria laced a two-run double to chase Jansen.

The loss was the Dodgers’ first in five games against the Giants this season. The clubs will head into the third game of their four-game series Saturday with identical 31-20 records.

Until Barnes’ swat, the difference in the game came down to what the former MVPs in each lineup did with two runners on base.

San Francisco&#39;s LeMonte Wade Jr. drives in the go-ahead run off Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen.
San Francisco's LeMonte Wade Jr. drives in the go-ahead run off Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen during the 10th inning of the Dodgers' 8-5 loss Friday. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

On the Dodgers’ side, Mookie Betts struck out on three straight fastballs over the plate in the fourth inning. For the Giants, Buster Posey clobbered a fastball from Blake Treinen for a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning.

Posey, the 2012 NL MVP, is enjoying a resurgence at the plate as a 34-year-old catcher. He emerged from Friday’s clutch swing with a .336 batting average, 10 home runs and a 1.037 on-base-plus-slugging percentage this season.

Betts, the 2018 AL MVP, is trudging through a disappointing start now going on nearly two months. He finished Friday 0 for 6, reaching in the first on an error. His batting average dropped to .240. He has five home runs and a .778 OPS this season after finishing second in NL MVP voting last year.

Walker Buehler kept the Dodgers in the game by holding the Giants to two runs — one earned — despite recording just three strikeouts over six innings.

Betts, 28, has missed games with back and shoulder injuries this season — the first of his 12-year, $365-million contract extension. He missed another after getting hit on the forearm by a pitch. Earlier this week, he dismissed the ailments as the reason for his dropoff in production.

“I don’t have any excuses,” Betts said. “Sometimes you just don’t play well. I’m not here to say this is why, this, that and the other.”

For a moment, it appeared as though the Dodgers would snatch a win anyway Friday until Tauchman’s leap.

“Albert hit a home run,” Buehler said. “It just so happened a guy jumped up and caught it.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Giants observations: Win vs. Dodgers requires typical torture

    They needed to play the game of the year to do it, but the Giants finally got their win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

  • Dodgers outlast rival Giants 4-3 in homer-filled contest

    Max Muncy is feeling it in the month of May, especially against the rival San Francisco Giants. Muncy hit a go-ahead solo shot leading off the sixth — one of five home runs in the game — and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Giants 4-3 on Thursday night. “Just looking for any mistake he made up in the zone and he finally made one,” Muncy said of former teammate Alex Wood.

  • Why Mets' farm system, player development could become the best in MLB | Mets Prospective Extra

    Mets Director of Player Development Jeremy Barnes explains in this extra content from Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, why the future is bright for the Mets farm system. Barnes also discusses the strengths of their development and what their goals are moving forward in implementing the right tools to become the best player development department in all of baseball. Watch more Mets Prospective: https://next.sny.tv/shows/mets-prospective-top-mets-minor-league-prospects About Mets Prospective: Mets Prospective features Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo profiling the top minor league prospects in the New York Mets organization, focusing on up-and-coming talent like Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Matt Allan, Brett Baty, Khalil Lee, and more. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • James Bond to stay on the big screen after Amazon deal

    What does Amazon's $8.45bn deal to buy MGM mean for 007 and the studio's other films and TV shows?

  • Warriors’ Draymond Green returning to TNT as guest analyst for NBA playoffs

    With the Golden State Warriors' season over, Draymond Green is set to return to TNT as a guest analyst for the NBA postseason run.

  • Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month With Gear From Brands That Give Back

    The LGBTQ community celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which sparked the gay rights movement.

  • Spieth grabs lead at Colonial as Mickelson misses cut

    Jordan Spieth fired four birdies in a four-under par 66 on Friday to take a one-shot lead in the Charles Schwab Challenge as Phil Mickelson missed the cut in his first event since his historic PGA Championship triumph.

  • Buster Posey reminds Dodgers he's back with clutch home run

    Posey's back, all right, and not a moment too soon for one of baseball's most storied rivalries.

  • Padres score 7 in 11th, beat Astros 10-3; SD now 7-0 vs AL

    Fernando Tatis Jr. and Tommy Pham both homered, then helped out with an RBI each in a seven-run 11th inning that sent the San Diego Padres over the Houston Astros 10-3 on Friday night. The Padres improved to an MLB-best 7-0 in interleague play this season. The Astros have lost five of six overall.

  • Bill Cosby refuses sex offender program, so is denied parole

    Actor Bill Cosby won't be paroled this year after refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison in Pennsylvania. The 83-year-old Cosby has long said he would resist the treatment programs and refuse to acknowledge wrongdoing even if it means serving the full 10-year sentence. Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt called the decision “appalling” and said Cosby “vehemently proclaims his innocence.”

  • Assist of the Night: Marcus Smart

    Assist of the Night: Marcus Smart - May 28, 2021

  • Jayson Tatum is the NBA's next great scoring legend

    In a playoff game opposite Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — three of the six greatest scorers of their generation — Jayson Tatum was the most lethal offensive weapon on the court.

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Tennis-Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

    Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start. The year's second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year's rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

  • Anthony Davis' bounce back Game 2 started with 'pissed off' practice session

    Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers even series at 1-1; Clippers lose at home again

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • PGA of America apologizes to Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka for mob of fans at PGA Championship

    Brooks Koepka said he felt unsafe during the final walk to the green on Sunday at the PGA Championship and that his knee was hit repeatedly.

  • Mayor Bill de Blasio lectures Trae Young on 'hunting for fouls,' says Knicks will teach him a lesson

    Trae Young is already living rent-free in the heads of Knicks fans.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nuggets even series in Game 2 as Damian Lillard's hot start comes up short

    Damian Lillard's eight first-half 3-pointers weren't enough to lead Portland to a 2-0 series lead.