Night Hawks rally to defeat Coastal

Nov. 28—THOMASVILLE- Thomas University women's basketball team (2-6, 1-2) rallied in the fourth quarter to pull off a comeback victory against the College of Coastal Georgia (4-5, 0-0) on Monday night.

In the first quarter, the Mariners would capitalize on a couple transition layups to take an early lead over the Night Hawks. The Mariners would carry this momentum to the second quarter to produce several points from the charity stripe. Their offensive efforts in the first half of play would allow them to enter the half with a ten point lead over the Night Hawks.

After the half, the Mariners would pick up where they left off to win the third quarter and hold a 44-27 lead going into the fourth quarter. In the fourth, the Night Hawks refused to be denied. During the period, Thomas' relentless defense would force seven Mariner turnovers. This defensive effort would allow the Night Hawks to outscore the Mariners 28-2 in nine minutes and take a three point lead. With less than ten seconds remaining in regulation, the Night Hawks would get one more needed stop to secure a 55-52 win.

Jasmyn Studamire led all Night Hawks with 17 points. Mahogany Menefee would record 14 points and 4 rebounds. Destiny Hill would record 10 points and grab 5 rebounds.

Thomas will return to SSAC play and face off against Loyola University on December 2nd. Tip off is set for noon at the TU gymnasium.