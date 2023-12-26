Night Hawks hold their own against Mercer

Dec. 26—MACON- Thomas traveled north to Macon, Ga. to take on Mercer University, a member of NCAA-DI, in mid-day action on Thursday. The Night Hawks were defeated by the Bears 98-75.

Thomas would take its only lead of the of the day early in the period, at 5-2, on a Deonta Jones 3-pointer. Thomas would go on to tie the game one additional time in the half. Thomas trailed 50-36 at the intermission. Mercer would out-rebound Thomas in the half, 25-15. The Night Hawks shot 41.4% from the field, 35.7% from behind the arc, while hitting all seven of their free throws. Jailin Lee scored 10 points in the half, followed by Joshua Robertson with seven points. Jarvis Brown had five rebounds and led the team with two 1st half assists.

Thomas would come to within 11 points of Mercer, before the Bears would ultimately open up a lead as large as 26 points, with 4:34 remaining in the 2nd half. At the games end, the Night Hawks would ultimately see three players score double digits. Lee would lead all scorers with 23 points. Tyson Anderson would chip in 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Jarvis Brown would pour in 10 points and five rebounds for the day. Thomas finished the game shooting 38.2% from the field, 25.0% from behind the arc, and 84.2% from the charity stripe.

The Night Hawks will break for the holidays, and then return to action on Saturday, December 30, as they travel to Life University in Marietta, Ga. The tip is set for 2 p.m.