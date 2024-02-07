Nigeria vs South Africa LIVE: Afcon semi-final score and goal updates as Osimhen starts for Super Eagles

(REUTERS)

Nigeria take on South Africa in the first Africa Cup of Nations semi-final this evening in what promises to be a barnstorming clash at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

Both teams have been defensively solid throughout the tournament with Nigeria only conceding one goal on their route to the final four - in their opening game against Equatorial Guinea - having kept four clean sheets in a row. That feat was matched by South Africa in their penalty shootout victory over Cape Verde after Bafana Bafana had held their opponents to a goalless draw to also record a fourth straight clean sheet.

The Super Eagles, who have been short on goals in this tournament, edged past Angola in their quarter-final thanks to Ademola Lookman’s first half strike. It was the only goal of the game and the third time in this tournament that Nigeria have won 1-0.

Only once since the last time Nigeria won the title, which was over a decade ago, have they reached this stage of the competition. They have lost five of their last six Afcon semi-final matches but that is nothing in comparison to South Africa who last reached the final four in 2000.

Nigeria vs South Africa

Nigeria take on South Africa in the Afcon semi-finals with kick off at 5pm GMT

South Africa have only won twice in 14 competitive meetings with the Super Eagles

Nigeria XI: Nwabali, Aina, Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey, Osayi-Samuel, Onyeka, Iwobi, Lookman, Simon, Osimhen

South Africa XI: Williams, Kekana, Xulu, Mvala, Modiba, Mokoena, Sithole, Zwane, Mudau, Makgopa, Tau

Nigeria team news

16:09 , Ben Fleming

The big news for the Super Eagles is that star striker Victor Osimhen is passed fit to start after his injury in the quarter-final. Elsewhere, there is just one change as Osayi-Samuel replaces Zaidu at left wing-back.

Nigeria XI: Nwabali, Aina, Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey, Osayi-Samuel, Onyeka, Iwobi, Lookman, Simon, Osimhen

Subs: Uzoho, Alhassan, Musa, Aribo, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Onuachu, Awaziem, Omeruo, Moffi, Onyedika

Lineups are out!

16:02 , Ben Fleming

How we line up today for this semi final clash against Nigeria 🇳🇬 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 #AFCON2023 #BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/FxRxYCnWb3 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) February 7, 2024

Team news coming shortly

15:55 , Ben Fleming

Just five minutes to go until the team news hits - will star striker Victor Osimhen be fit to play?

We’ll find out shortly...

Last time out for Nigeria

15:45 , Ben Fleming

Nigeria were the first side to book a semi-final berth at the Africa Cup of Nations after Ademola Lookman’s first-half goal ensured a 1-0 win over Angola in the last eight.

Lookman finished off a flying run down the left by winger Moses Simon, who skipped the challenge of defender Kialonda Gaspar to break free and then teed up his team-mate for his third goal of the tournament.

Nigeria have now qualified for the semi-final in 13 of their last 15 Cup of Nations appearances and been elevated to the role of favourites at a tournament where almost all the heavyweight contenders have been dumped out.

Here’s how the Super Eagles came through their quarter-final clash

Nigeria embrace favourites tag to reach Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals

Nigeria handed unexpected chance to end generation of missed opportunities

15:35 , Ben Fleming

Rewind to the mid- and late-1990s and there was just one African nation widely expected to become the big challenger to European and South American countries on the international football landscape: Nigeria.

The Super Eagles reached the last 16 in both ‘94 and ‘98, the iconic team of Jay-Jay Okocha, Sunday Oliseh, Finidi George and Daniel Amokachi, later added to by Nwankwo Kanu, Taribo West and Celestine Babayaro. With a significant section of the latter squad aged 24 and under, it seemed they should only go from strength to strength, particularly after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in ‘94 as well.

It didn’t quite happen that way.

Nigeria withdrew from the following Afcon after Sani Abacha’s coup d’etat, then were banned from the ‘98 edition as a consequence. It was 19 years until they won their next (and so far last) Afcon and - more notably perhaps - it is now a full quarter of a century since France ‘98, during which time they have won matches on just two further occasions at World Cup finals.

Nigeria handed unexpected chance to end generation of missed opportunities

Nigeria vs South Africa betting tips

15:25 , Ben Fleming

Nigeria and South Africa face off for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final in their last four clash at the Stade de la Paix on Wednesday (5pm, BBC Two, Sky Sports Main Event).

Nigeria have history on their side as they seek to win their fourth Afcon title, last lifting the championship in 2013. South Africa have gone 28 years without winning the tournament, and last qualified for the final in 1998 where they lost to Egypt.

Football betting sites have installed Nigeria as 8/13 favourites for the win, but you can find a price of 13/2 for Bafana Bafana to spring a surprise and dump the Super Eagles out.

Here are our predictions for the first Afcon semi-final.

Nigeria vs South Africa predictions: Africa Cup of Nations betting tips, odds and free bets

Nigeria vs South Africa - early team news

15:15 , Ben Fleming

Former Everton and Fulham player Ademola Lookman has starred in the knockout stages so far with three goals and looks set to start again.

Victor Osimhen was taken off late against Angola, which could have been an injury, but he is in with a chance of starting on Wednesday.

South Africa are expected to largely stick with the same side that has got them into the last four.

We’ll have confirmed team news in about 45 minutes.

Nigeria vs South Africa - key things to know

15:05 , Ben Fleming

When is it?

Nigeria vs South Africa will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Wednesday 7 February 2024 at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC Two with coverage starting at 4.30 pm GMT as well as Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

The game can also be streamed live via the BBC Sport website and iPlayer website and app, while Sky subscribers can watch the match live via the Sky Go app.

Good afternoon

14:24 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash between Nigeria and South Africa.

Nigeria now look to the bookies’ favourites after a host of shock departures early in the tournament. And the Super Eagles continued their superb defensive record as they eased past Angola in the quarter-final.

South Africa, meanwhile, have been one of the surprises of the tournament and reached the final four for the first time in almost a quarter of a century after a penalty shootout victory over Cape Verde.

Is there another shock in store? Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and match updates!