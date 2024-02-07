Nigeria vs South Africa LIVE! AFCON semi-final match stream, latest team news, TV, lineups, prediction today

Nigeria vs South Africa - LIVE!

Africa Cup of Nations glory is within touching distance as Nigeria face South Africa in a massive semi-final clash this evening. The first place in Sunday’s final is on the line, with the winner going through to face either hosts Ivory Coast or DR Congo in the showpiece event.

Nigeria are two wins away from lifting the AFCON trophy for the first time since 2013, though they have lost five of their last last-four matches at the tournament. The Super Eagles have been rock solid at the back so far, conceding just one goal across their five matches.

South Africa are also on a run of four straight clean sheets, having knocked out Morocco and Cape Verde in the knockout stages to make it this far. Bafana Bafana have enjoyed AFCON success just once, back in 1996, and they will be dreaming of ending that 28-year-wait for glory. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Peseiro: South Africa play like one team

15:05 , Matt Verri

There is obviously a strong Mamelodi Sundowns influence in this South Africa squad.

The majority of the team play with each other at club level every week, and Nigeria boss Jose Peseiro has admitted that presents a challenge for his side.

“Their national team has nine players from the same team, Mamelodi Sundowns,” Peseiro said. “For that, this team, shows until now…very good organisation, very good.

“Only conceded two goals, one more than us, they are compact, they don’t allow space, and they look like one team, which is not easy to have in a national team, to play like one team.”

He added: “I remember when Spain played in the same team, seven guys from Barcelona and three from Real Madrid, the national team showed the best organisation and quality in their game in many years because they spent a lot of time together.”

Williams the hero for Bafana Bafana

14:54 , Matt Verri

On the 28th anniversary of South Africa’s sole AFCON triumph, Bafana Bafana booked their place in the semi-finals in dramatic fashion.

After 120 minutes of goalless action, it went to the spot, and it was South Africa who held their nerve, as Ronwen Williams produced four sensational saves to inspire his side to a 2-1 shootout victory.

Cape Verde went first in the shootout but saw their first three spot-kicks saved in almost identical fashion, with Bebe, Willy Semedo and Laros Duarte all denied by the inspired Williams.

South Africa were not nerveless themselves, as Zakhele Lepasa blasted over the bar and Aubrey Modiba then saw his penalty saved by Vozinha.

But Mothobi Mvala dispatched his with minimum fuss, piling the pressure on Patrick Andrade. He had to score to keep Cape Verde in the shootout, a task that proved beyond him as Williams capped an heroic performance.

Broos: South Africa don't need a star player

14:40 , Matt Verri

Hugo Broos believes South Africa’s key strength is their collective spirit, with the Bafana Bafana boss confident that can match the star quality of Nigeria.

"We don't really have one star player like a lot of teams,” Broos said in his pre-match press conference. “Just look at our opponents, Nigeria, with Victor Osimhen, who plays for Napoli and is a big star.

"We don't have players like that, so it is really the collective that makes us a good team.

"Everyone does their job and that is sometimes more important than having a few great players."

Will Nigeria risk Osimhen?

14:33 , Matt Verri

Victor Osimhen’s fitness has been the main story in the build-up to this match.

As we’ve mentioned, while the Nigeria squad flew to Bouake on Monday, Osimhen remained in the capital Abidjan with a member of the medical staff, having been stretchered off late in the win over Angola.

A Super Eagles statement on Monday read: "Members of the team traveled from Abidjan to Bouaké today via a 10pm Air Cote D'Ivoire flight.

"Osimhen did not however make the trip as a result of an abdominal discomfort. Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him.

"If cleared by tomorrow morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5pm."

On Tuesday, he did get the green light to fly out, however the exact nature of his injury remains somewhat uncertain. All will be revealed later this afternoon.

Standard Sport prediction

14:26 , Matt Verri

Both teams have been outstanding defensively throughout the tournament, with it unlikely to be a match full of goals.

This one could well go all the way - the Super Eagles might just have enough to edge it.

Nigeria to win in extra time.

South Africa team news

14:19 , Matt Verri

Hugo Broos has a settled line-up for South Africa, with the defence entirely made up of Mamelodi Sundowns players.

However, after failing to score against Cape Verde he could tinker with the attack. Thapelo Maseko, though, is out with a muscle injury.

Nigeria team news

14:12 , Matt Verri

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen was taken off late on against Angola with an abdominal injury and he did not join the rest of the squad in flying out to Bouake on Monday evening.

The Super Eagles later confirmed that he had been passed fit to link up with his team-mates yesterday, and he is in contention.

There are otherwise no fresh injury concerns for the Super Eagles

How to watch Nigeria vs South Africa

14:06 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC Two, with coverage starting at 4.30pm GMT, as well as Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app while the game will also be shown for free via the BBC Sport and iPlayer portals.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

