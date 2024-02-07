Nigeria vs South Africa: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Nigeria and South Africa meet today, in a meeting of two imperious defences, to decide the first entrant to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Super Eagles have conceded just one goal at this AFCON and dispatched Angola in a tight game to qualify for the semi-finals.

But Bafana Bafana matched their run of four consecutive clean sheets as goalkeeper Ronwen Williams delivered the heroics in their penalty shootout win over Cape Verde.

Only once since their last AFCON title, which came just over a decade ago, have Nigeria reached the last four - and they have lost five of their last six AFCON semi-finals.

South Africa's wait stretches back even further, with no title since 1996 and this their first run to the last four since 2000.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nigeria vs South Africa is scheduled for a 5pm GMT kick-off today, Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The match will take place at Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

Where to watch Nigeria vs South Africa

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC Two, with coverage starting at 4.30pm GMT, as well as Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app while the game will also be shown for free via the BBC Sport and iPlayer portals.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Bafana Bafana are chasing their second AFCON crown (AFP via Getty Images)

Nigeria vs South Africa team news

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen was taken off late on against Angola with an abdominal injury and he did not join the rest of the squad in flying out to Bouake on Monday evening.

The Super Eagles later confirmed that he had been passed fit to link up with his teammates the day before the game.

Hugo Broos has a settled line-up for South Africa, with the defence entirely made up of Mamelodi Sundowns players.

However, after failing to score against Cape Verde he could tinker with the attack. However, Thapelo Maseko is out with a muscle injury.

Nigeria vs South Africa prediction

Both teams have been outstanding defensively throughout the tournament and it feels as though a single goal will prove the difference in this game.

This one could well go all the way.

Nigeria to win in extra time.

This is just the second time in a decade that Nigeria have reached the final four (AP)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong scored an 89th-minute winner when Nigeria knocked Bafana Bafana out of the 2019 Cup of Nations quarter-finals, which was these two sides' last meeting.

Nigeria wins: 7

South Africa wins: 2

Draws: 5

Nigeria vs South Africa match odds

Nigeria to qualify: 1/5

South Africa to qualify: 3/1

Odds via Bet365 (subject to change).