Nigeria vs Mali LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Nigeria vs Mali LIVE!

Nigeria return to action tonight with another high-profile friendly match in Marrakesh. The Super Eagles bounced back from their agonising Africa Cup of Nations final defeat by hosts Ivory Coast last month by seeing off rivals Ghana at the same venue on Friday, with goals from Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers and Ademola Lookman securing victory for interim boss Finidi George despite a last-gasp Jordan Ayew penalty.

Nigeria remain in Morocco for a second fixture against Mali, with the legendary George looking for another strong performance and result that could see him win the race to succeed former head coach Jose Peseiro on a permanent basis ahead of the return of the World Cup qualifiers in the summer. They could face a stern test against Mali, who topped their group at the latest edition of AFCON and reached the quarter-finals before also being edged out by Ivory Coast after extra time.

Les Aigles also come into this evening’s game off the back of a victory, having beaten Mauritania 2-0 in Marrakesh on Friday night. They may fancy their chances of repeating that feat against a team missing several key players including striking talisman Victor Osimhen. Follow Nigeria vs Mali live below!

Kick-off time: 9pm GMT, Stade de Marrakesh

Nigeria vs Mali prediction

19:05 , George Flood

Mali had been in good form despite that heartbreaking loss in the quarter-finals of the AFCON and Nigeria are missing their main talisman Victor Osimhen, so a draw seems like a safe bet in Marrakesh tonight.

Draw, 1-1.

(AP)

Mali team news

19:02 , George Flood

Mali are without Monaco midfielder Mohamed Camara tonight due to a knee injury.

There has also been much talk about the surprise decision not to call up Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma during this international window.

“Like many players, he deserves to be selected, it’s just a choice,” said Mali boss Eric Chelle.

“In my diamond, there are players right now who are slightly safer. That doesn’t mean he won’t be called again.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Nigeria team news

18:59 , George Flood

Nigeria were already without a host of players against Ghana on Friday, including attacking talisman Victor Osimhen and captain William Troost-Ekong.

Samuel Chukwueze, Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi, Tyronne Ebuehi and Gabriel Osho are also sidelined.

That group have since been joined by Brentford’s Frank Onyeka and Fulham defender Calvin Bassey.

Club Brugge’s Raphael Onyedika could replace the usually ever-present Onyeka alongside the fit-again Wilfred Ndidi in the Super Eagles’ midfield, while Bassey was overlooked anyway against Ghana with Tanzania-based centre-back Benjamin Tanimu selected for his debut alongside West Brom’s Semi Ajayi.

Stand-in skipper Kenneth Omeruo could also come in tonight, while up front Finidi George must decide whether or not to stick with Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers and Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho as his partnership in the absence of Osimhen, Chukwueze and Awoniyi, or else pivot to the likes of Umar Sadiq and the in-form Ademola Lookman.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Nigeria vs Mali

18:48 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Nigeria vs Mali has not been selected for live television coverage in the UK.

However, a live stream will be available online via the Bet365 website.

Welcome to Nigeria vs Mali live coverage

18:40 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Nigeria vs Mali.

It’s another intriguing friendly showdown tonight for the Super Eagles in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, following Friday’s narrow win over fierce rivals Ghana that lifted morale in the aftermath of last month’s agonising Africa Cup of Nations final defeat by Ivory Coast.

Nigeria legend Finidi George remains in interim charge and another victory on Tuesday would surely do his chances of becoming the permanent successor to former boss Jose Peseiro no harm at all ahead of this summer’s World Cup qualifiers.

But a tough game is expected against Mali, who were only edged out in the AFCON quarters by hosts Ivory Coast and brushed aside Mauritania in their own friendly encounter on Friday.

Kick-off tonight is at 9pm GMT (10pm WAT), so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates.