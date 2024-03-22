Nigeria vs Ghana LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Nigeria vs Ghana LIVE!

Two giants of African football collide this afternoon in a high-profile international friendly showdown in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh. Long-time rivals Nigeria and Ghana face off in the latest edition of the so-called ‘Jollof Derby’, their first match since the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where the Super Eagles suffered an agonising defeat to the hosts in a dramatic final last month.

Former Ipswich star Finidi George is now in initial temporary charge of Nigeria as they search for a long-term replacement for ex-head coach Jose Peseiro, but he’s not helped today by the absences of several key players including attacking talisman Victor Osimhen, plus the likes of William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Chukwueze, as he bids to earn the job on a permanent basis.

Ghana, meanwhile, are now back under the management of ex-Borussia Dortmund stalwart Otto Addo, who has re-taken the reins after Chris Hughton was sacked following another dismal group-stage exit at AFCON. The Black Stars are also missing a number of important stars today including Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus. Follow Nigeria vs Ghana live below with Standard Sport!

GOAL! Ayew scores spot-kick after foul on Semenyo

GOAL! Substitute Lookman fires home late second

RED CARD! Opoku dismissed for Ghana

GOAL! Dessers nets penalty after handball

Nigeria 2-1 Ghana

18:12 , George Flood

So, Nigeria hold on for a morale-boosting win to get some confidence back after their agonising Africa Cup of Nations final defeat by Ivory Coast last month.

It wasn’t a vintage display from the Super Eagles by any means without the likes of Victor Osimhen, but it will have done Finidi George’s chances of getting the permanent manager’s job no harm at all ahead of another friendly against Mali in Marrakesh on Tuesday night.

Another tough result to take for Ghana after their latest AFCON no-show, but that was an experimental side missing a lot of key players that pushed Nigeria hard with 10 men.

Plenty of positives to be taken for returning boss Otto Addo, whose side face Uganda on Tuesday.

Nigeria 2-1 Ghana

18:06 , George Flood

Full-time

Nigeria 2-1 Ghana

18:06 , George Flood

98 mins: We’re playing well over time after that late, late Ghana penalty.

Semenyo’s powerful drive from distance is well held by Nwabali.

GOAL! Nigeria 2-1 Ghana | Jordan Ayew 95'

18:02 , George Flood

95 mins: Coolly done by the Crystal Palace forward, who shows great composure to roll the ball into the corner and send Nwabali the wrong way.

Abdul Fatawu picks the ball out of the net and sprints back to the halfway line.

Surely there isn’t time left for a last-gasp equaliser, is there?

Nigeria 2-0 Ghana

17:59 , George Flood

94 mins: Ghana have a late, late penalty in Marrakesh after Semenyo is brought down clumsily by Osayi-Samuel.

Ayew steps up to take...

Nigeria 2-0 Ghana

17:57 , George Flood

90 mins: Full credit to Ghana, who are still not giving up here.

Semenyo heads off target from close range from the resulting corner and hurts himself in the process.

The Bournemouth man has certainly had his chances in Marrakesh.

Five minutes of added time have been signalled as Ghana prepare another couple of late changes.

Nigeria 2-0 Ghana

17:55 , George Flood

88 mins: Do Ghana have anything left now?

Ayew lines up a shot on goal from another free-kick and it’s tipped behind by Nwabali!

The Crystal Palace stalwart has been a real danger from set-pieces this afternoon.

GOAL! Nigeria 2-0 Ghana | Ademola Lookman 84'

17:50 , George Flood

84 mins: Game, set and match!

A brilliant finish from substitute Lookman as he rifles beyond the helpless Ati-Zigi from inside the box to surely secure the bragging rights for Nigeria.

The impressive resolve of 10-man Ghana is finally broken.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

17:47 , George Flood

79 mins: Ayew’s short free-kick tees up Lamptey, whose driven effort is tipped over by Nwabali.

The 10 men are far from done here.

Ayew delivers the corner from the right but Nigeria manage to clear their lines.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

17:46 , George Flood

78 mins: Tanimu has been down injured for Nigeria but looks okay to continue for now.

Ghana with a decent free-kick chance after a foul on Ernest Nuamah.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

17:43 , George Flood

76 mins: A huge chance for the 10 men of Ghana to equalise inside the final 15 minutes in Marrakesh.

Semenyo is somehow unable to head home Ayew’s cross from close range.

How did he not make contact there?!

A real let-off for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

17:42 , George Flood

75 mins: A shout of frustration from Onyemaechi after his shot is blocked.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

17:40 , George Flood

72 mins: Brave goalkeeping from Nwabali as he cops a painful blow to the head while thwarting Ayew as spirited Ghana cause more issues inside the box.

Unai Simon and Raphael Onyedika have both been introduced by Nigeria boss Finidi George.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

17:36 , George Flood

70 mins: Iwobi is almost in for Nigeria, but he’s foiled by a last-ditch leg from Lamptey.

That looked like a foul, but the appeals are muted and nothing is given.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

17:35 , George Flood

68 mins: Nigeria are being patient at the moment and seem content to soak up a bit of pressure from the 10 men with their lead before exploiting the inevitable spaces left in behind.

A wild close-range volley from Onyemaechi goes miles over the crossbar before Iheanacho is sent clean through but thwarted by the offside flag.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

17:32 , George Flood

64 mins: Undeterred by the sending off, Ghana are still trying to force the issue and seeing plenty of the ball down their right-hand side.

Just a lack of spark in attack though without the likes of Mohammed Kudus.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

17:30 , George Flood

61 mins: Dessers steers an inviting low Onyemaechi cross just wide for Nigeria after good build-up play involving Iwobi.

Hoffenheim’s Kasim Adams is on for Ghana now after the sending off.

Forson Amankwah has been withdrawn.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

17:27 , George Flood

59 mins: Still no clue what that sending off was for. Dissent maybe?

Ghana’s players and coach Otto Addo looked perplexed.

They now try to recover with 10 men after what had been an otherwise bright start to this second half following the introduction of Lamptey.

They have a mountain to climb now...

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

17:23 , George Flood

57 mins: Confusion reigns in Marrakesh as I think Ghana defender Jerome Opoku has been shown a red card by referee Jayed Jalal.

No idea what that was for...

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

17:21 , George Flood

55 mins: Lamptey again the attacking architect for Ghana as his floated cross from the right is headed on target by Ayew, leading to Nwabali pushing wide.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

17:20 , George Flood

53 mins: Iheanacho drives through the middle and past Edmund Addo before sending another low shot not too far wide of the back post.

A decent tempo to this second half at the moment.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

17:17 , George Flood

50 mins: Much better in the opening exchanges of this second half so far from Ghana, who look far more purposeful and menacing in attack.

They are moving the ball quicker and asking questions of the Nigeria defence, with much of the spark coming from the introduction of Lamptey down the right flank.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

17:15 , George Flood

47 mins: A positive start to the second half from the Black Stars as they create danger inside the Nigeria box and a low shot from Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey is deflected behind.

Otto Addo looks to have changed both Ghana full-backs at half-time, with Ebenezer Annan also on.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

17:11 , George Flood

The players are back out on the pitch at the Stade de Marrakech and we are underway once more.

Ghana’s players in an extended huddle on the pitch before kick-off.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

16:56 , George Flood

Half-time

The Super Eagles deservedly lead at the interval in Marrakesh thanks to a composed penalty from Rangers' Cyriel Dessers awarded for handball.

It could have been worse for Ghana, were it not for a couple of fine saves from goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

A lot of work to do for this much-changed Black Stars outfit.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

16:52 , George Flood

48 mins: A decent spell of pressure this from Ghana at the end of the half, but they have no final ball or cutting edge whatsoever at the moment.

Ayew with the chance to deliver another free-kick into the box from the right, but Nigeria get it clear after a spot of pinball and the half-time whistle sounds.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

16:49 , George Flood

46 mins: Three minutes of added time have been signalled as Nigeria come forward again down the right flank, but the cross lacks quality.

Ghana then break at pace and end up with another corner.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

16:47 , George Flood

43 mins: Ghana’s best chance of the game so far by a country mile is spurned dreadfully as Semenyo races through but ends up ballooning a terrible strike high into the stands.

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

16:45 , George Flood

41 mins: A little bit of a rally from Ghana since the goal, a touch more attacking cohesion leads to some sustained pressure and a corner that is cleared.

But here come the Super Eagles again, looking to double their lead before the break in Marrakesh.

GOAL! Nigeria 1-0 Ghana | Cyriel Dessers 38'

16:41 , George Flood

37 mins: The penalty takes an absolute age to come as Ghana protest furiously against the referee’s decision, leading to the yellow card being brandished.

A spot of mind games then from Ati-Zigi, who takes a while to retreat back to his line.

But Rangers frontman Dessers is unfazed as he places the ball down on the spot and coolly steps up to send the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:38 , George Flood

34 mins: Nigeria are upping the work rate now, pressing Ghana hard high up the pitch and trying to force more errors in possession.

Nigeria have a penalty for handball inside the box!

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:34 , George Flood

30 mins: That’s a huge chance for Nigeria on the half-hour mark as Iheanacho’s clever floated free-kick to the front post is almost touched by Dessers beyond Ati-Zigi, who gratefully claims.

That should have been 1-0 to the Super Eagles.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:33 , George Flood

27 mins: A real lull in this game at the moment as both teams battle for possession in midfield.

Not much to impress returning coach Otto Addo from this experimental Ghana side thus far.

Nigeria still on top, but struggling to create further chances.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:27 , George Flood

23 mins: The likes of Iwobi and Onyeka are trying to drive Nigeria forward, with a low shot - I think from Iheanacho - inside the box blocked before Ghana try to break quickly.

It swiftly fizzles out, however, allowing the Super Eagles to immediately get back in the ascendancy.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:24 , George Flood

20 mins: Ghana are inching forward with a succession of free-kicks, though Ayew’s deep delivery from wide on the right is repelled.

The Black Stars quickly come again, but a woeful cross is easily gathered by Stanley Nwabali in the Nigeria goal.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:21 , George Flood

17 mins: Ghana are cut apart and Iheanacho unleashes a powerful half-volley that is tipped over by Ati-Zigi!

The Super Eagles then scream for a penalty for handball inside the box, but their hearty appeals are waved away by Moroccan referee Jayed Jalal.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:19 , George Flood

14 mins: You can hear every shout from the players and coaches from what is an empty stadium in Marrakech.

Ati-Zigi with another low save before Semenyo goes down injured for Ghana.

He’s quickly back on his feet, however.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:16 , George Flood

12 mins: It’s all too rushed and frantic from Ghana, which is perhaps hardly surprising given the experimental nature of their side and number of players eager to impress.

Nigeria break forward with menace again, but Ati-Zigi smothers a loose ball.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:13 , George Flood

10 mins: Chance for Nigeria!

Kelechi Iheanacho creates the space for a decent curling strike that is beaten away low to his right by Ati-Zigi.

The Super Eagles have a couple of corners in quick succession, but nothing comes of them and they end up giving away a free-kick.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:12 , George Flood

8 mins: No real rhythm or fluency from either side in these early exchanges.

It’s combative stuff, though neither team are retaining the ball well.

A long pass sent forward by Ghana’s Baba Iddrisu intended for the run of Antoine Semenyo is shielded behind for a goal kick.

A fast ball into the box for Jordan Ayew also ends up going behind.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:09 , George Flood

5 mins: It’s all a bit scrappy early on, with both sides giving possession away plenty including in dangerous defensive areas.

No further chances to speak of as yet.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:07 , George Flood

3 mins: Nigeria are piling on the early pressure in Marrakesh, forcing a strong parried save from St Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Nigeria vs Ghana

16:04 , George Flood

KICK-OFF

Off and running!

Ghana kick off to get us underway.

They are in their red change strips this afternoon, with Nigeria in white.

Nigeria vs Ghana

15:55 , George Flood

The teams are out at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco!

We’ll be underway very shortly in this clash between two West African rivals - a friendly in all but name.

Ghana name experimental team with nine changes from AFCON

15:45 , George Flood

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew captains Ghana today and along with Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed, is one of only two players to retain their starting berths from that dramatic late AFCON draw with Mozambique in January that ended up sending them home early once again.

With those raft of absentees, it’s an experimental-looking side from Otto Addo also featuring Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo.

(Getty Images)

Seven changes from Nigeria side that lost the AFCON final

15:40 , George Flood

Nigeria show only four of the same starters from last month’s AFCON final in goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, West Brom defender Semi Ajayi, Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka and Fulham’s Alex Iwobi.

Otherwise it’s all change, with the likes of star striker Victor Osimhen, captain William Troost-Ekong, Samuel Chukwueze and Ola Aina all sidelined.

Wilfred Ndidi returns from injury to skipper the side from midfield with Kenneth Omeruo only a substitute.

The likes of Ademola Lookman have to make do with a spot on the bench as Finidi George opts for Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Cyriel Dessers of Rangers to lead his attack instead.

The headline selection though is that of Benjamin Tanimu, the 21-year-old centre-back who plays his football in Tanzania with Ihefu Sports Club.

He lines up in defence instead of Fulham’s Calvin Bassey.

(Getty Images)

Ghana lineup

15:27 , George Flood

Starting XI: Ati-Zigi, Seidu, Kpozo, Abdul Samed, Baba, Addo, Amankwah, Nuamah, Opoku, Semenyo, Ayew

Subs: Odoi, Adams, Fatawu, Bukari, Wollacott, Lamptey, Francis, Annan, Manaf Nurudeen, Osman, Asare

Nigeria lineup

15:20 , George Flood

Starting XI: Nwabali, Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Tanimu, Awaziem, Onyemaechi, Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Dessers

Subs: Uzoho, Ojo, Collins, Lookman, Umar, Tella, Dele-Bashiru, Simon, Yusuf, Onyedika, Bassey, Omeruo

Alex Iwobi reflects on 'crazy period' after suffering online abuse

15:16 , George Flood

Alex Iwobi has spoken candidly of late of the cyberbullying he was subjected to during the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The former Arsenal and Everton winger has bounced back from his ordeal in recent weeks, playing a key role for in-form Fulham and scoring against the likes of Manchester United and Wolves.

"The whole competition I didn't see it," Iwobi said of the online abuse on the Project 17 podcast.

"I remember in a press conference they said, 'where is the creativity?’ and I had to address the role I was given and I said I am the kind of guy who will listen to my coach and try to do the job I'm told to do."

He added: “I'm really tired of socials, really and truly.

"I would rather just be real in real life. I have seen people come off socials, like Stormzy and Jay-Z don't have it and I feel they are living life peacefully.

"I don't want people to think I am affected because I'm not.

“We came to the conclusion I needed to jump back on socials and it was important for people to see how I felt, rather than a statement where I thank you for the support and say that cyberbullying is wrong.

"Obviously now I'm back and seeing messages, I said thank you but I didn't want to go into detail. It was a crazy period."

(AFP via Getty Images)

15:02 , George Flood

A little peek inside the Ghana dressing room at the Stade de Marrakech.

The Black Stars will be in their red Puma change strips this afternoon.

Official team news on the way soon!

Finidi George: There is nothing friendly about Nigeria vs Ghana matches

14:57 , George Flood

Friendly or no friendly, a clash with old rivals Ghana is quite the baptism of fire for Finidi George in his new role as Nigeria interim boss.

The Super Eagles hero has issued a rallying cry to his depleted squad ahead of today’s meeting in Marrakech, looking to rebuild momentum after the pain of last month’s AFCON final loss ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in the summer.

“We finished in second place at the Africa Cup of Nations and everyone expects us to maintain that high rating and be even better in a short while,” George said this week, per Adepoju Tobi Samuel.

“Our objective is to get good results in these two matches and stay positive ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

“They call them friendly matches but there is really nothing friendly when you play, especially Ghana.

“I have been involved in matches against Ghana since the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal.

(AP)

“Matches between our countries are serious duels and always seen as battles by our peoples.

“The Black Stars did not perform that well at the recent Africa Cup of Nations and they will be keen to banish that memory.

“We will be missing four players who have pulled out due to injury but I have confidence in the team that we have here that they will wear the green-white-green with pride and with patriotic fervour.”

Finidi George hoping to impress with Super Eagles job audition

14:43 , George Flood

Finidi George is a legend for Nigeria, having earned 62 caps for the Super Eagles between 1991-2002 and featured at two World Cups, as well as winning the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.

Last year, the former Ajax, Real Betis, Mallorca and Ipswich winger won the Nigeria Professional Football League title coaching Enyimba and had been serving as an assistant to ex-Nigeria boss Jose Peseiro, who left his role after his contract expired in the wake of last month’s AFCON final loss.

George is taking charge of the friendly double-header against Ghana and Mali and will hope to do enough to be considered for the full-time role, which he has applied for.

Nigeria have World Cup qualifiers coming up against South Africa and Benin in June and will want to have Peseiro’s long-term replacement in situ soon.

Otto Addo 'happy to be back' in Ghana job after Chris Hughton sacked

14:34 , George Flood

Former 15-cap winger Otto Addo previously served as Ghana coach in 2022, taking over on an initial interim basis from Serbian Milovan Rajevac and leading Ghana to the World Cup by holding off Nigeria.

He was later appointed to the permanent job but left after the group-stage exit in Qatar, replaced by technical advisor Chris Hughton.

Addo previously shared his Ghana role with a job as talent coach at Borussia Dortmund, but he will leave the German giants in May to focus full-time on Ghana.

"I’m happy to be back,” Addo said this week, per Ghanasoccernet.

“It was quite interesting because when you compare the squad now to the squad at the AFCON, there are a lot of replacements.

“We have a lot of injuries and so, I have like seven or eight new guys in camp with less experience but we have a bright future.

"I’m looking forward to the game for the young boys to show and then the combination with those who have experience and being with the team for some time and to guide them.

“It will be an interesting match.”

(AP)

Nigeria vs Ghana prediction

14:15 , George Flood

Such has been the mess Ghana have been in of late, it’s difficult to back them against the beaten AFCON finalists.

Nigeria to win, 2-0.

(REUTERS)

Ghana team news

14:13 , George Flood

There is no Thomas Partey again for Ghana, with the midfielder, who also played no part at AFCON, staying behind at Arsenal to work on his fitness after another injury-plagued season so far.

Partey featured for a Gunners team in a 4-0 behind-closed-doors friendly defeat by QPR on Thursday.

West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus will also not play after a reported knock sustained this week, along with the likes of Joseph Paintsil, Inaki Williams and Majeed Ashimeru.

Nurudeen Abdulai and Fredrick Asare both received late call-ups, along with Osman Bukari, Edmund Addo, Jerome Opoku, Forson Amankwaah, Ebenezer Annan, Baba Iddrisu and Francis Abu.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Nigeria team news

14:06 , George Flood

Both sides are missing several key players for this afternoon’s showdown in Marrakesh.

Nigeria’s long list of absentees is headlined by attacking talisman Victor Osimhen, who withdrew from the squad through injury earlier this week and will not be available for Tuesday night’s clash with Mali (also in Marrakech) either.

Captain William Troost-Ekong is also out after surgery, along with the likes of Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi and Empoli right-back Tyronne Ebuehi.

AC Milan star Samuel Chukwueze and Forest defender Ola Aina are among the other players also not available to interim coach Finidi George, as well as Gabriel Osho, the Luton defender who had earned his first senior call-up this month.

(AP)

How to watch Nigeria vs Ghana

14:00 , George Flood

TV channel: Today’s match has not been selected for live coverage by any UK TV broadcaster.

Live stream: UK viewers can watch the game via bookmaker Bet365.

Welcome to Nigeria vs Ghana live coverage

13:55 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Nigeria vs Ghana as the West African rivals go head to head once again in a high-profile friendly match in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Today’s meeting represents the first match for both sides since the most recent Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Eagles fell victim to an agonising turnaround from hosts Ivory Coast to be narrowly defeated in last month’s final.

Super Eagles legend Finidi George is in temporary charge of Nigeria this month following the exit of former boss Jose Peseiro, though his chances of impressing enough to take the job on a permanent basis have been harmed by the absences of a number of key players including Victor Osimhen.

In the opposite dugout is Otto Addo, the former Borussia Dortmund player and coach re-appointed to replace Chris Hughton following a second successive abysmal AFCON showing from the Black Stars in which they were knocked out in the group stage once again.

Bragging rights are up for grabs as two new eras are launched in the latest edition of the so-called ‘Jollof Derby’, with kick-off this afternoon at 4pm GMT.

Stay tuned for build-up, all the latest team news and live updates from the Stade de Marrakech.