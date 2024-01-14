Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea LIVE!

The Super Eagles enter the fray as the Africa Cup of Nations continues in Abidjan today. Last night saw Ivory Coast shake off any pre-tournament nerves to run out deserved 2-0 winners over Guinea-Bissau thanks to goals in each half from Seko Fofana and Jean-Philippe Krasso, with Nigeria hoping to follow suit this afternoon ahead of their huge Group A showdown with the hosts on Thursday evening.

Nigeria's bid for a fourth AFCON title overall and a first since South Africa in 2013 is not helped by a wave of injuries that will see them without the likes of Victor Boniface, Wilfred Ndidi, Taiwo Awoniyi and Umar Sadiq for the entire tournament, but Portuguese head coach Jose Peseiro still boasts one of the strongest squads on the continent led by the likes of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze, who is surprisingly only named on the bench.

While they will be expected to get off to a winning start today, their opponents, led by former Middlesbrough and Birmingham man Emilio Nsue, could pose a tough test having finished fourth at the 2015 competition and also reached the quarter-finals on two other occasions in the last 11 years. Follow Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea at AFCON live below!

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm GMT, Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe

Nigeria team news: Uzoho, Bassey and Chukwueze benched

Equatorial Guinea team news: Nsue captains from the front

Nigeria 0-0 Equatorial Guinea

14:04 , George Flood

1 min: An immediate effort from outside the box by Fulham's Alex Iwobi is dealt with easily enough by Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Ngua.

At the other end, there is an early touch for Nigeria stopper Stanley Nwabali on his competitive international debut.

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea

14:02 , George Flood

Here we go!

South Africa's Abongile Tom is today's referee.

Nigeria in their familiar green colours, with Equatorial Guinea in white.

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea

13:57 , George Flood

The teams are out and the national anthems are underway at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe!

A sparse crowd inside the ground for this one it must be said, but Nigeria are well represented as usual.

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea

13:52 , George Flood

Less than 10 minutes to go until kick-off in this afternoon's second AFCON clash in Abidjan.

We've already seen Ivory Coast shake off any pre-tournament nerves and take care of business on opening night, can Nigeria now follow suit ahead of their huge showdown with the hosts on Thursday?

It's almost time to find out!

Controversial calls from Nigeria boss Jose Peseiro

13:42 , George Flood

A couple of those selection decisions don't appear to have gone down that well with Nigeria fans on social media, many of whom are very surprised that Bassey and Chukwueze are only named as substitutes.

Jose Peseiro will be desperately hoping that those big calls don't back-fire against a well-drilled Equatorial Guinea side that know how to cause an AFCON upset, beating defending champions Algeria and Mali en route to the quarter-finals in Cameroon two years ago.

Emilio Nsue leads Equatorial Guinea side

13:25 , George Flood

I don't think there are any notable shocks in that Equatorial Guinea team named by head coach Juan Micha.

As expected, former Middlesbrough and Birmingham frontman Emilio Nsue leads the line having been named as captain before the start of the tournament.

Nsue, 34, now plies his club trade in the Spanish lower leagues with CF Intercity.

Sampdoria teenager Hugo Buyla also starts, though their only British-based call-up - young Huddersfield winger Charles Ondo - is only on the bench.

Chukwueze and Bassey on Nigeria bench

13:14 , George Flood

A few surprises in that Nigeria team then, not least AC Milan attacker Samuel Chukwueze starting on the bench alongside Fulham defender Calvin Bassey.

It seems that Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro has preferred former Watford star William Troost-Ekong alongside West Brom's Semi Ajayi at the back, with Moses Simon of Nantes getting the nod over Chukwueze in support of Victor Osimhen.

Royal Antwerp's Alhassan Yusuf - only drafted into the squad last week as a late replacement for the injured Wilfred Ndidi - makes his first Nigeria start in midfield, while it's a first competitive start in goal for Stanley Nwabali - who plays his club football in Nigeria with Chippa United.

Nwabali is preferred to the Cyprus-based Francis Uzoho between the posts.

Starting lineups in full

13:09 , George Flood

Nigeria XI: Nwabali, Aina, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Zaidu, Yusuf, Onyeka, Iwobi, Lookman, Simon, Osimhen

Equatorial Guinea XI: Owono, Orozco, Ndong, Akapo, Coco, Bikoro, Buyla, Ganet, Machin, Salvador, Nsue

13:04 , George Flood

Here is confirmation of that Super Eagles team from Abidjan...

Nigeria lineup

12:44 , George Flood

Looks like the Nigeria team is out...

Nigeria's XI vs. Equatorial Guinea:



– Competitive debut for Nwabali

– Ekong & Ajayi partner in defence

Injury-hit Nigeria in poor form before latest AFCON bid

12:33 , George Flood

It's fair to say that Nigeria do not arrive at AFCON in the best of form.

The Super Eagles were bested by Guinea in their warm-up friendly in Abu Dhabi on Monday, which came on the back of frustrating World Cup qualifying draws against Zimbabwe and Lesotho in which they were without Osimhen.

There is a lot of pressure going into this tournament on Portuguese boss Jose Peseiro, who finally replaced interim coach Augustine Eguavoen last year after a short-lived stint in charge of the Venezuelan national team.

Peseiro signed a new contract on drastically reduced terms with the NFF earlier this year, though surely needs a strong performance at this tournament to boost his standing.

Nigeria call-up Terem Moffi starts in Nice loss

12:22 , George Flood

Terem Moffi was a late call-up to the Nigeria squad to replace Bayern Leverkusen star Victor Boniface, but he seems unlikely to be involved this afternoon.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) agreed to allow the 24-year-old striker to remain at French club Nice, for whom he started and played 77 minutes on Saturday night in their 2-0 Ligue 1 defeat at Rennes before heading out to Abidjan.

Victor Osimhen aiming to 'write own legacy' with AFCON glory

12:08 , George Flood

Nigeria's raft of injuries up front - worsened by Sadiq Umar's knee issue suffered in the disappointing 2-0 friendly defeat by Guinea in Abu Dhabi on Monday - only serve to heap more pressure on attacking talisman Victor Osimhen, who has 20 goals in just 27 caps for his country since 2017.

However, the 25-year-old seems completely unfazed as he focuses on writing his own legacy this month, helping to bring the glory days back to Nigeria after a 10-year wait for more AFCON success and missing the last World Cup.

Osimhen's goals were instrumental in Napoli ending their 33-year run without a Serie A title last term and a blockbuster transfer likely awaits in the summer.

“We want to win every match, every trophy available, to make Nigerians proud of us again," Osimhen told told Al Jazeera this week.

“I want to win the AFCON with my country and write my own legacy. All the greats in Nigeria have a title to their name and to be mentioned in that space I must win it, too.”

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea prediction

11:52 , George Flood

The Super Eagles may not always make things easy for themselves but can make a statement here to follow the Ivory Coast's win last night.

Nigeria to win, 3-0.

Equatorial Guinea team news

11:50 , George Flood

There are no real household names in this Equatorial Guinea squad, but captain Emilio Nsue will be familiar to English football fans after his previous spells with Middlesbrough and Birmingham.

Boss Juan Micha is a highly-rated coach who will have his side hard to beat and once again eyeing upsets in a tough group.

Nigeria team news

11:45 , George Flood

Once again Nigeria's best-laid AFCON preparations have been disrupted by multiple injury setbacks, as was the case in Cameroon in 2021.

The Super Eagles are without in-form Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface due to a groin injury that required surgery and is expected to keep him out for several months.

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is also missing the tournament through injury, along with Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi and now Real Sociedad striker Umar Sadiq, who was ruled out with a knee problem this week.

Terem Moffi, Alhassan Yusuf and Paul Onuachu have all been drafted in as late replacements, with the latter only arriving in recent days.

Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho has also been considered a doubt after injury and his participation remains unclear.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea

11:38 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live on Sky Sports Mix and the Sky Sports Red Button, with coverage beginning at 1:55pm GMT.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the match live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea live coverage

11:37 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's latest live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations, with Nigeria beginning their campaign in Abidjan this afternoon.

The injury-hit Super Eagles will hope to get off to a winning start against Equatorial Guinea, who are playing at AFCON for only the fourth time in their history this year but have one fourth-place finish and two other quarter-final appearances already under their belts.

Though always among the traditional powerhouses of African football, three-time winners Nigeria have gone a decade without success in this competition now and were ousted in the last 16 in tame fashion in Cameroon two years ago.

With a key clash against hosts Ivory Coast - who opened with a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau last night - to come on Thursday evening, Jose Peseiro's side can ill afford any slip-ups in Group A.

Kick-off at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium - better known as the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe - is at 2pm GMT, so stay tuned for live updates plus all the latest team news from both camps.