Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Ending a decade-long wait to win the Africa Cup of Nations is Nigeria's priority this winter as they get their campaign underway against Equatorial Guinea.

The Super Eagles, fresh off missing out on a place at the World Cup, have finished third (eight times) and second (four times) more often than they have won AFCON (three times) - a tournament which they enter as one of the continent's superpowers.

Victor Osimhen will lead their efforts in Ivory Coast as part of a star-studded squad packed with players plying their trade in Europe's biggest leagues.

However, Jose Peseiro has overseen a poor run of form of late including draws with Lesotho and Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifying and a friendly defeat to Guinea to prepare for AFCON.

Equatorial Guinea, meanwhile, have managed to qualify out of their group on all three previous trips to AFCON.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The match will take place at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

Victor Osimhen will lead Nigeria at AFCON 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea team news

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury, however Nigeria will have Osimhen, captain Ahmed Musa and Samuel Chukwueze among their plethora of options in attack.

Osimhen and Alex Iwobi were named on the bench in the friendly defeat to Guinea, but both should start in Abidjan while Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka and Fulham's Calvin Bassey should also be key players.

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is absent through injury whereas club teammate Kelechi Iheanacho is a doubt due to a recent injury.

Equatorial Guinea will be led by captain and striker Emilio Nsue, formerly of Middlesbrough and Birmingham, while young Huddersfield defender Charles Ondo is their sole British-based call-up to AFCON.

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea prediction

The Super Eagles may not always make things easy for themselves but can make a statement in a group which features hosts Ivory Coast.

Nigeria to win, 3-0.

Ahmed Musa captains Nigeria at this year's tournament (REUTERS)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Super Eagles have a 100 per-cent record in this fixture.

Nigeria wins: 3

Equatorial Guinea wins: 0

Draws: 0

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea match odds

Nigeria: 2/5

Equatorial Guinea: 15/2

Draw: 16/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).