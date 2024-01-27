Nigeria vs Cameroon LIVE! AFCON 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Nigeria vs Cameroon - LIVE!

Nigeria meet Cameroon today in a blockbuster Africa Cup of Nations knockout clash. The Super Eagles rather sailed through the group stage, much as they did in 2022, but now must prove they can deal with the pressure of a last-16 game up against an Indomitable Lions side who have flattered to deceive thus far. Beaten by Tunisia two years ago, it is a chance to make a mark against a rival on the grandest of AFCON stages.

Where Nigeria made reasonably light work of their opening games, Cameroon toiled. They progressed only thanks to two late goals against Gambia amid suggestions of unhappiness in the camp. Still, they boast huge quality and anything can happen at this stage of the tournament.

Their last meeting at this stage saw Nigeria come out on top way back in 2019 as Cameroon seek fresh revenge. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog!

Nigeria vs Cameroon latest news

Super Eagles have goal ruled out

Nigeria vs Cameroon: GOAL! Ademola Lookman '37

20:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

36 mins: GOAL!

What a mess for Cameroon! Wooh fails to clear his lines, allowing Osimhen in.

He shrugs off the defender before squaring for Lookman, whose shot squirms under the keeper!

Nigeria vs Cameroon: Super Eagles not quite at in attack

20:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

29 mins: They've crafted the better chances but the Nigerian frontline aren't looking quite on the same wavelength.

Nigeria vs Cameroon: Magri looking dangerous

20:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

24 mins: A lot is made of Osimhen up the other end of the pitch but Cameroon striker Magri is looking dangerous.

Nigeria vs Cameroon: No one wants a draw!

20:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

23 mins: Would be a major shock to see this end as a draw given how open the game is at times.

Nigeria vs Cameroon: End to end!

20:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

19 mins: Cameroon on the attack through Nkoudo until Nigeria clear and almost free Simon on the counter but he's blocked off eventually.

Nigeria vs Cameroon: GOAL RULED OUT!

20:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

13 mins: Ajayi was ruled offside! We're back on level terms.

Nigeria vs Cameroon: VAR check!

20:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

11 mins: Oh hang on a minute!

The goal is being checked by VAR...

Nigeria vs Cameroon: GOAL! Semi Ajayi '09

20:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

09 mins: GOAL!

Ajayi gives the Super Eagles the lead, tapping in after Ondoa makes a mess of collecting two quick-fire crosses.

Nigeria vs Cameroon: Super Eagles flexing muscle

20:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: Super Eagles are now sustaining a lot of pressure in Cameroon's half.

Nigeria vs Cameroon: Nice work from Osimhen

20:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: Lovely play from Osimhen to flick the ball over Wooh but he's eventually crowded out.

The Napoli forward then has a rather tame header saved.

Nigeria vs Cameroon: Cameroon starting well

20:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Tolo overhits a cross but its been a confident start for Cameroon.

Nigeria vs Cameroon: KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Nigeria vs Cameroon: Almost there!

19:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Minutes away now from what should be a cracker...

Nigeria vs Cameroon: Andre Onana dropped

19:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

As expected, Manchester United's Andre Onana does NOT start for Cameroon.

Confirmed Cameroon lineup

19:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cameroon XI: Ondoa, Castelletto, Gonzales, Wooh; Mgamaleu, Ntcham, Zambo, Tolo; Toko, Magri, Nkoudo

Subs: Moukoudi, Kemen, Vincent, Tchamadeu, Tchato, Yongwa, Neyou, Moumbagma, Elliott, Onana, Epassy, Njie

Confirmed Nigeria lineup

19:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nigeria XI: Nwabali; Aina, Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey, Zaidu; Onyeka, Iwobi; Lookman, Osimhen, Simon

Subs: Uzoho, Al Hassan, Musa, Aribo, Chukwueze, Osayi, Iheanacho, Onuachu, Awaziem, Omeruo, Moffi, Onyedika

Nigeria vs Cameroon: Angola win

18:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Angola's win is now confirmed and they await either Nigeria or Cameroon next time out!

Nigeria vs Cameroon: Closing in on kick-off!

18:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

We're almost there!

Nigeria vs Cameroon: Next opponent all but confirmed!

18:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Angola are 3-0 up against Namibia, meaning it will almost certainly be them up next for either Nigeria or Cameroon.

Nigeria vs Cameroon: A look behind the scenes

18:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Warming up for the big game!

Nigeria vs Cameroon: When did they last play in the AFCON?

18:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

It was certainly quite the game...

The last time we met the Lions at this stage in the Afcon it ended 3-2 in Alexandria

Two goals from the tournament’s top scorer @ighalojude and a goal from @alexiwobi #letsdoitagain #soarsupereagles pic.twitter.com/gqPfPLnIz1 — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) January 27, 2024

Nigeria vs Cameroon: Where is the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny?

17:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny is a 45,000 seat stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Nigeria vs Cameroon prediction

17:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

The great Opta supercomputer has backed Nigeria to win the tie within 90 minutes...

Nigeria vs Cameroon: Who has won more AFCON titles?

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nigeria have lifted the AFCON 3 times, trailing Cameroon's 5.

Nigeria vs Cameroon: Who will play the winner?

17:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Either Angola or Namibia will await the winner today.

Nigeria vs Cameroon: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Super Eagles have lost just one of their last eight meetings with the Indomitable Lions.

Nigeria wins: 12

Cameroon wins: 5

Draw: 8

Nigeria vs Cameroon: Score prediction today

17:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Even though Nigeria put together a solid record in the groups, they have often failed to make it count at crucial moments in recent times.

Up against a Cameroon team with a particular point to prove, this one may go all the way.

A 1-1 draw, Nigeria to win on penalties.

17:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cameroon's preparation has focused on Andre Onana's situation, with the Manchester United goalkeeper reportedly involved in a bust-up with national team chief Samuel Eto'o after being dropped for the Gambia game.

Onana's cousin, Fabrice Ondoa, is his chief competition for the gloves whereas veteran striker Vincent Aboubakar has been declared fit to make his bow at the 2023 AFCON.

Nigeria team news vs Cameroon today

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jose Peseiro has found success with a 3-4-3 formation in Nigeria's last two matches, with Fulham defender Calvin Bassey impressing.

Alhassan Yusuf and William Troost-Ekong are racing back to fitness after injury issues, and both have been pictured in training.

Moses Simon and Ademola Lookman are competing to flank Victor Osimhen while Alex Iwobi may expect to replace Joe Aribo in the middle of the park. Left wing-back Zaidu Sanusi should also return.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Nigeria vs Cameroon: TV channel and live stream

17:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC Three and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7.55pm.

Live stream: The game will be aired live and free online via the BBC Sport and iPlayer portals. Sky subscribers can also catch the contest via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

16:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Nigeria's huge AFCON clash against Cameroon.

Kick-off from the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny is at 8pm GMT.