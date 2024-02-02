Nigeria vs Angola LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final goals and latest updates as Ademola Lookman scores

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has reached the quarter-final stage and the first of those takes place in Abidjan on Friday evening, with Nigeria facing Angola as two unbeaten teams collide.

Having kept three clean sheets in a row, the Super Eagles look defensively solid and to have a platform for success, despite possessing some of the best attacking talents with the likes of Victor Osimhen in their squad. They beat Cameroon in the last 16 thanks to an Ademola Lookman brace to arrive at this stage.

Angola hit three past Namibia at the same stage to book a last-eight berth, but will face Nigeria without first-choice goalkeeper Neblu after his red card in that victory. Follow Nigeria vs Angola below for live updates and team news and get all the latest Afcon odds and tips here.

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

Afcon quarter-final kicks off at 5pm GMT; DR Congo vs Guinea follows at 8pm

Nigeria XI: Nwabah; Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey; Zaidu, Onyeka, Iwobi, Ola Aina; Lookman, Osimhen, Simon

Angola XI: Antonio; Afonso, Gaspar, Buatu, Carneiro; Fredy, Show, Estrela; Gilberto, Mabululu, Gelson Dala

Goal - Lookman scores his third in two knockout games to put Nigeria ahead on 41’ (1-0)

HT - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

17:51 , Karl Matchett

There’s the whistle and Nigeria do indeed have a one goal-lead at the interval. It could have been more too - Simon broke into the box again in the last seconds, but this time hesitates on his delivery and allows defensive numbers to get back and clear.

Nigeria 1-0 Angola at the break!

45+1’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

17:48 , Karl Matchett

Buatu and Osimhen collide in mid-air and need a bit of treatment. Three minutes added on at the end of this first half and this latest stoppage could add a bit more to that.

Nigeria look pretty safe to see out the first half with this lead intact though and it’s now close to 370 minutes since they conceded a goal here at the Afcon.

44’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

17:45 , Karl Matchett

Great time for Nigeria to score before the break but Angola equally intent on doing likewise. Two corners cause danger, then Osimhen plays a through pass which nearly sets Lookman clear from the halfway line - but he’s just offside.

Final minute of the half now.

GOAL! 41’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

17:43 , Karl Matchett

What a well-worked opening goal! Simon skips past his man down the left, runs into the box, Osimhen drags the centre-back away and into the space runs Ademola Lookman - and when Simon rolls him the ball, Lookman has the easy task to hammer home a first-time finish and put Nigeria ahead!

38’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:41 , Karl Matchett

To Carneiro is fouled outside the Nigeria box and it’s a chance for Angola to deliver a set piece this time. From the left and it’s low - but Zaidu is there first to head behind for a corner. The next delivery goes short and is crossed from a different angle but Nigeria again stand firm, Onyeka breaks out and is fouled by Buatu on the halfway line. Just a few minutes left until the break now.

34’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:37 , Karl Matchett

A lower tempo since the resumption of play. Nigeria just trying to build a little slower initially, then a long throw from the right beats most of the defence and Osimhen flicks it on - but it’s beyond Simon and out for a goal kick.

30’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:31 , Karl Matchett

Iwobi’s curled effort is blocked by the face of Gaspar, who needs some attention after that. The referee takes the opportunity to call for a cooling break.

28’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:30 , Karl Matchett

A deep free-kick delivery from Fredy is over the Angola attackers and cleared initially, but the ball keeps coming back towards the Nigeria penalty box at the moment. Gilberto attempts a left-footed cross which is wayward too and the Super Eagles will have the chance to build in more patient fashion.

24’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:27 , Karl Matchett

First real opening for Osimhen!The striker gets a sight of goal, leaps above his marker and nods goalwards to force the first big save of the game by Angola stand-in Antonio!

The Palancas Negras go back up the other end and attempt to get behind the Nigeria defence but Bassey and Ekong between them see off the danger.

20’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:23 , Karl Matchett

First chance for Gelson Dala to run at the defence down the right flank, but he’s well held off and seen clear by left wing-back Zaidu.

Angola just building a little more possession, a little more time on the ball over the last five minutes, which they probably needed.

Osimhen is given a couple of longer passes to chase but he’s hounded out and kept quiet for now.

16’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:22 , Karl Matchett

Lots of movement off the ball in the final third for the team in green, whereas the yellow shirts are so far relying a little more on direct passes and very quick runs to join up from deep.

Two contrasting styles which should make for an increasingly interesting clash here tonight.

12’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:15 , Karl Matchett

The Super Eagles continue to press their advantage down the channels, with Iwobi looking to get involved moving from deep and a succession of set pieces bringing a little threat.

Aina is fouled outside the box, not spotted by the ref, and Angola clear their lines once more. Looks as though they will have to be near-perfect tonight to keep Nigeria out.

8’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:10 , Karl Matchett

Nice work down the right by Simon and he gets a cross in - Estrela blocks the delivery then falls on the ball with his arm, but the referee waves away muted appeals for a penalty. Nigeria definitely looking alert and impressive when they get the ball into the final third.

4’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:06 , Karl Matchett

Angola’s first attack down the right earns them a corner and it’s an incredible save from Nwabah! A flick on finds Mabululu just four yards out and he knocks it near post - the Nigeria goalkeeper gets down quickly, gets an arm or a shoulder to the ball and diverts it behind! Great stop.

1’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:02 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off! We are underway - and a shooting chance inside 30 seconds for Nigeria, Osimhen opts against taking his chance and Aina’s effort is eventually blocked. Fast start, just what we want to see.

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

17:00 , Karl Matchett

Anthems time in Ivory Coast. The crowd is building nicely, not a full stadium but with a good atmosphere early on.

Despite some graphics appearing to show a 4-3-3, Nigeria are almost certainly lining up with a back three - Calvin Bassey in the backline.

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

16:52 , Karl Matchett

We are less than ten minutes away from kick-off and the start of the Afcon quarter-finals.

Nigeria or Angola will face Cabo Verde or South Africa in the semi-final.

On the other side of the draw, it’s Mali vs Ivory Coast and DR Congo vs Guinea (played tonight at 8pm GMT), with the winners of each clash also meeting in the other semi.

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

16:45 , Karl Matchett

Rewind to the mid- and late-1990s and there was just one African nation widely expected to become the big challenger to European and South American countries on the international football landscape: Nigeria.

The Super Eagles reached the last 16 in both ‘94 and ‘98, the iconic team of Jay-Jay Okocha, Sunday Oliseh, Finidi George and Daniel Amokachi, later added to by Nwankwo Kanu, Taribo West and Celestine Babayaro. With a significant section of the latter squad aged 24 and under, it seemed they should only go from strength to strength, particularly after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in ‘94 as well.

It didn’t quite happen that way.

Karl Matchett on the story of Nigeria’s rise, fall...and potential to rise again in 2024:

Nigeria handed unexpected chance to end generation of missed opportunities

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

16:38 , Karl Matchett

With Neblu out, it’s 29-year-old backup Antonio Signori Dominique who plays in goal for Angola tonight.

It’s a decade since his international debut and the Swiss-born stopper is earning his 14th cap. He previously spent two years Basel, not necessarily always with the first team, and is these days playing with third-tier Swiss side Etoile Carouge.

He’s charged today with keeping out Victor Osimhen and co, which is slightly different to his usual job you’d imagine.

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

16:31 , Karl Matchett

Top scorers at the Afcon:

5 - E Nsue, Eq.Guinea

4 - Dala Gelson, Angola; M Mohamed, Egypt

3 - B Bounedjah, Algeria; L Sinayoko, Mali; J Mabululu, Angola; B Traore, Burkina Faso.

Nigeria’s top scorer is Ademola Lookman, who has two.

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

16:24 , Karl Matchett

Route to the QFs:

Nigeria came second in Group A behind Equatorial Guinea on goal difference, after drawing with them in their opener before beating both Guinea-Bissau and Ivory Coast. Then it was a 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the last 16 which sent them this far.

As for Angola, they also drew their opener, 1-1 with Algeria, before seeing off Mauritania and Burkina Faso to top Group D. Namibia were vanquished 3-0 in impressive fashion last time out, putting Angola into the quarters.

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

16:17 , The Independent

Nigeria v Angola: Starting lineups and team news

16:07 , Jack Rathborn

Nigeria XI: Nwabah; Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey; Zaidu, Onyeka, Iwobi, Ola Aina; Lookman, Osimhen, Simon

Angola XI: Antonio; Afonso, Gaspar, Buatu, Carneiro; Fredy, Show, Estrela; Gilberto, Mabululu, Gelson Dala

Nigeria XI to face Angola

16:06 , Jack Rathborn

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

15:55 , Karl Matchett

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

15:45 , Karl Matchett

The Africa Cup of Nations has reached the knockout stages, as Ivory Coast play host for the second time in the competition’s history.

Of the 24 nations taking part in the Afcon, Senegal were installed as the pre-tournament favourites, but the reigning champions have been knocked about amid a flurry of surprising results. The previous beaten finalists, Egypt, have also been knocked out, as have World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, who many tipped to go all the way here.

The quarter-final line-up is: Nigeria v Angola, DR Congo v Guinea, Mali v Ivory Coast, Cape Verde v South Africa.

The tournament is officially Afcon 2023, despite taking place in 2024, after it was pushed back several months due to concerns over the Senegalese heat in the summer months.

Here is the full schedule of fixtures, dates and kick-off times.

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

15:35 , The Independent

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

13:42 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations, where today we have Nigeria facing Angola in the quarter-finals.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up right here, with kick-off set for 5pm GMT.