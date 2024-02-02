Nigeria vs Angola LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final result, final score and reaction as Super Eagles win

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has reached the quarter-final stage and the first of those took place in Abidjan on Friday evening, with Nigeria knocking out Angola after a 1-0 victory.

It’s now four clean sheets in a row for the Super Eagles, who look defensively solid and to have a platform for success, despite possessing some of the best attacking talents with the likes of Victor Osimhen in their squad. Tonight though - as in the round of 16 - it was Ademola Lookman who scored the winner, netting in the first half for what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Osimhen did find the back of the net but saw his goal ruled out for offside, while Angola rarely threatened to find a late equaliser in truth. Nigeria will play South Africa or Cabo Verde in the semis. Follow all the reaction to Nigeria vs Angola below and get all the latest Afcon odds and tips here.

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

Goal - Lookman scores his third in two knockout games to put Nigeria ahead on 41’ (1-0)

Post - Zini latches onto through pass and beats the keeper but hits the post on 60’ (1-0)

No goal - Osimhen header ruled out for offside after VAR check on 75’ (1-0)

REPORT: Nigeria through to Afcon semi-finals as they edge past Angola

21:02 , Luke Baker

Nigeria edged past Angola 1-0 to reach the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals thanks to a first-half goal from Ademola Lookman.

The former Fulham and Everton winger crashed home the only goal of the game in the 41st minute as the Super Eagles, chasing a fourth Afcon title, came up against a determined resistance in Abidjan.

Jose Peseiro’s side will face the winner of Cape Verde against South Africa, who meet in Yamoussoukro on Saturday, for a place in the final.

Nigeria’s star striker Victor Osimhen twice went close in the first half with headers, the first when he got on the end of Moses Simon’s cross but could only guide this effort into the goalkeeper’s hands, then again when he nodded across goal after meeting Ola Aina’s long throw.

What would prove to be the winning goal arrived four minutes before half-time and Simon was the architect.

Alex Iwobi began the move with a sweeping ball from right to left. Nantes winger Simon found space with a well-time run down the wing and, having carried the ball to the byline, looked up and found Lookman. He evaded the attention of Angola’s defence and hit a thumping first-time finish into the roof of the net.

Early in the second half, Calvin Bassey took the ball off the foot of team-mate Osimhen as he sought to execute a close-range overhead kick, the Fulham player nodding over the bar after Angola failed to clear a corner, as Nigeria sought to settle the game.

Minutes later, Angola came within an inch of levelling. Zini sprung Nigeria’s offside trip with an expertly timed run from a defence-splitting pass. Bearing down one-on-one against Stanley Nwabali, he opened up his right foot and despatched an effort that rebounded off the inside of the post and away to safety.

Osimhen thought he had made it 2-0 when his header from Bassey’s free-kick went in off the post, but the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside, to the relief of Angola goalkeeper Antonio Dominique who had allowed the ball to squeeze through his hands.

The Napoli striker spurned another chance to seal it with 10 minutes to play, racing on to Lookman’s ball out from the back and running through on goal. He was denied by a superb last-ditch block from defender Kialonda Gaspar who deflected the ball away.

Afcon quarter-final schedule: Africa Cup of Nations fixtures, start times and TV channels

19:55 , Karl Matchett

The Africa Cup of Nations has reached the knockout stages, as Ivory Coast play host for the second time in the competition’s history.

Of the 24 nations taking part in the Afcon, Senegal were installed as the pre-tournament favourites, but the reigning champions have been knocked about amid a flurry of surprising results. The previous beaten finalists, Egypt, have also been knocked out, as have World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, who many tipped to go all the way here.

The tournament is officially Afcon 2023, despite taking place in 2024, after it was pushed back several months due to concerns over the Senegalese heat in the summer months.

Here is the full schedule of fixtures, dates and kick-off times, and get all the latest football betting sites offers here.

Afcon quarter-finals: Africa Cup of Nations fixtures, start times and TV channels

FT - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

19:45 , Reuters

Nigeria were the first side to book a semi-final berth at the Africa Cup of Nations after Ademola Lookman’s first-half goal ensured a 1-0 win over Angola in the last eight on Friday.

Lookman finished off a flying run down the left by winger Moses Simon, who skipped the challenge of defender Kialonda Gaspar to break free and then teed up his team mate for his third goal of the tournament.

The 26-year-old’s 41st-minute strike at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium was enough to set up a semi-final meeting on Wednesday against either the Cape Verde Islands or South Africa, who play their quarter-final on Saturday.

Later on Friday, also in Abidjan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea meet in the second of the quarter-final clashes.

FT - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

19:30 , Karl Matchett

That defensive resolve keeps the Super Eagles soaring. Four clean sheets in a row and just one conceded in five matches at the Afcon now this year.

FT in Abidjan. We are in the semis pic.twitter.com/gDsxOssj4T — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) February 2, 2024

Nigeria have conceded only ONE goal at this year's AFCON:



▪️1-1 vs. Equatorial Guinea

▪️1-0 vs. Ivory Coast

▪️1-0 vs. Guinea-Bissau

▪️2-0 vs. Cameroon

▪️1-0 vs. Angola



Through to the semi-finals 🦅 pic.twitter.com/nOdznkCBAJ — ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) February 2, 2024

FT - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

19:15 , Karl Matchett

FT - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

19:05 , Karl Matchett

Match stats:

Shots 13-10

On target: 3-2

xG: 1.08 - 0.91

Possession: 45% - 55%

Corners 4-7

Yellow cards: 1-3

FT - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

18:58 , Karl Matchett

And there’s the whistle! Nigeria are into the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals and they will play South Africa or Cabo Verde, who meet tomorrow in Yamoussoukro.

Angola’s dream comes to an end but the Super Eagles fly on!

90+7’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

18:57 , Karl Matchett

Omeruo and Onuachi on for Osimhen and Lookman. An extra defender on then for the Super Eagles, plus some aerial prowess from striker Onuachi for both boxes.

Angola fast running out of time now and they just cannot penetrate the green wall. A deep cross from the right briefly looks better but Nwabah rises, catches cleanly and goes to ground. Nigeria are just about there.

90+4’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

18:54 , Karl Matchett

Midway through injury time and Angola just not getting anywhere near the Nigeria penalty box at present. They have a free-kick now and look to go long - almost panic stations time for them now.

Nigeria still standing firm, looking organised, though also very deep just outside their own box.

90’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

18:52 , Karl Matchett

Nigeria within a few minutes of the semi-finals - and of their fourth clean sheet in a row. There are SEVEN minutes added on though.

Osimhen is down injured again and is going off on the stretcher this time - he took a hit to his face trying to control the ball a few minutes ago.

Simon leads a counter down the left to relieve some pressure - not where Angola need the ball.

88’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

18:50 , Karl Matchett

Two tame, curled efforts on target for Angola - easily dealt with. They need a really big finish here; the attack has been a positive for them throughout the Afcon but they’ve fallen short in that regard so far tonight.

84’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

18:48 , Karl Matchett

Iwobi and Onyeka are replaced by Yusuf and Aribo. Nigeria just trying to run down the time and we’re into the final five or so, plus whatever the referee adds on.

Osimhen plays in Lookman but twice in a row goalkeeper Antonio races out of his box to clear well. Good sweeper-keeping.

80' - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

18:46 , Karl Matchett

Angola now pushing forward and Nigeria break into space behind them - it’s two on one briefly but Osimhen this time hesitates and can’t finish the chance.

NO GOAL! 75’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

18:38 , Karl Matchett

And that’s confirmed - Osimhen was fractionally offside and the strike is ruled out. Still 1-0 and time for a cooling break.

Angola have about 15 minutes plus stoppage time to try and find an equaliser.

GOAL! 75’ - Nigeria 2-0 Angola

18:36 , Karl Matchett

Nigeria lead by two! A deep delivery finds Osimhen and his powerful header is parried by the keeper - but only into the top corner of his net!

It’s close though and will need a VAR check for offside.

74’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

18:35 , Karl Matchett

Gaspar is booked now for Angola and he’s lucky it’s not a different colour perhaps - a very high boot which catches Osimhen in the head as the striker tries to race through. Mabululu also then sees yellow for protesting.

From the free-kick, Nigeria want a penalty for handball but the ref opts for a free-kick the other way.

Aina surges past two tackles, is taken down by Gelson Dala and he earns a third yellow card in quick succession for Angola.

70' - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

18:30 , Karl Matchett

Onyeka blazes a trail down the left wing to create an overload but his low cross is aimless and not near Osimhen. Good opening but no end result.

Into the final 20 minutes we go; Angola haven’t yet started to push forward in greater numbers but they’ll have to soon enough, which might in turn leave more counter-attacking spaces for Nigeria to take advantage of. The Super Eagles are sitting increasingly deep in their defensive block for now.

66’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

18:27 , Karl Matchett

Zaidu lifts a free-kick over the wall and on target but it’s soft and easily saved.

Bruno Paz and Luvumbo coming on for Angola. Gilberto and Fredy make way.

62’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

18:23 , Karl Matchett

Simon with more wing wizardry now to get past two players and cut into the box from the left, but this time shoots himself and it’s blocked at close quarters.

Show then totally wipes out Lookman five yards outside the box and it should very much be a booking, but he somehow escapes a caution.

58’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

18:20 , Karl Matchett

Zaidu delivers a corner which is met at the far post and sent back towards Osimhen in the six-yard box - but as he prepares a bicycle kick, Bassey leaps above him and towers a header miles over the bar. The striker is distraught but his teammate arguably should have done better himself.

Straight up the other end a fantastic through ball puts Zini through on goal and his side-footed effort beats the keeper - but comes back off the post! Out of nothing, Angola’s best chance since the fourth minute and they almost equalise.

54’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

18:16 , Karl Matchett

Yellow card for Bassey now after a challenge and then a bit of a coming together with Gilberto. Didn’t look like a foul initially but he tried to pick up his opponent, then pushed over Show as he tried to take the ball from Bassey’s arms.

Needs to keep his cool - Nigeria are in control here.

50’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

18:12 , Karl Matchett

Bit of an issue now for Osimhen who needs some treatment on the top of his foot, by the looks of things. Another Lookman run into the box caused Angola issues but the cut-back was behind his striker teammate.

Nigeria still on top at the start of the second half, with Angola’s sub at the interval not yet reaping rewards.

46' - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

18:07 , Karl Matchett

Zini on for Angola at the break, replacing Estrela.

We are back underway for the second half - work for Angola to do but Nigeria just need more of the same. Osimhen tees up Iwobi for an early effort but it’s deflected wide for a corner.

Nigeria handed unexpected chance to end generation of missed opportunities

17:56 , Karl Matchett

Rewind to the mid- and late-1990s and there was just one African nation widely expected to become the big challenger to European and South American countries on the international football landscape: Nigeria.

The Super Eagles reached the last 16 in both ‘94 and ‘98, the iconic team of Jay-Jay Okocha, Sunday Oliseh, Finidi George and Daniel Amokachi, later added to by Nwankwo Kanu, Taribo West and Celestine Babayaro. With a significant section of the latter squad aged 24 and under, it seemed they should only go from strength to strength, particularly after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in ‘94 as well.

It didn’t quite happen that way.

An entire generation of supporters, of citizens and indeed of playing talent have grown up since that early promise and had to watch on as Nigeria squander chances or fall short - but perhaps this time around the stars have aligned for the modern Super Eagles to reach their potential and fly to glory in Ivory Coast.

Half time reading on Nigeria’s chances of glory:

Nigeria handed unexpected chance to end generation of missed opportunities

HT - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

17:51 , Karl Matchett

There’s the whistle and Nigeria do indeed have a one goal-lead at the interval. It could have been more too - Simon broke into the box again in the last seconds, but this time hesitates on his delivery and allows defensive numbers to get back and clear.

Nigeria 1-0 Angola at the break!

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN DOES IT AGAIN! ⚡



Nigeria take the lead against Angola! 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/fTxsRFQA1m — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 2, 2024

45+1’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

17:48 , Karl Matchett

Buatu and Osimhen collide in mid-air and need a bit of treatment. Three minutes added on at the end of this first half and this latest stoppage could add a bit more to that.

Nigeria look pretty safe to see out the first half with this lead intact though and it’s now close to 370 minutes since they conceded a goal here at the Afcon.

44’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

17:45 , Karl Matchett

Great time for Nigeria to score before the break but Angola equally intent on doing likewise. Two corners cause danger, then Osimhen plays a through pass which nearly sets Lookman clear from the halfway line - but he’s just offside.

Final minute of the half now.

GOAL! 41’ - Nigeria 1-0 Angola

17:43 , Karl Matchett

What a well-worked opening goal! Simon skips past his man down the left, runs into the box, Osimhen drags the centre-back away and into the space runs Ademola Lookman - and when Simon rolls him the ball, Lookman has the easy task to hammer home a first-time finish and put Nigeria ahead!

38’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:41 , Karl Matchett

To Carneiro is fouled outside the Nigeria box and it’s a chance for Angola to deliver a set piece this time. From the left and it’s low - but Zaidu is there first to head behind for a corner. The next delivery goes short and is crossed from a different angle but Nigeria again stand firm, Onyeka breaks out and is fouled by Buatu on the halfway line. Just a few minutes left until the break now.

34’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:37 , Karl Matchett

A lower tempo since the resumption of play. Nigeria just trying to build a little slower initially, then a long throw from the right beats most of the defence and Osimhen flicks it on - but it’s beyond Simon and out for a goal kick.

30’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:31 , Karl Matchett

Iwobi’s curled effort is blocked by the face of Gaspar, who needs some attention after that. The referee takes the opportunity to call for a cooling break.

28’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:30 , Karl Matchett

A deep free-kick delivery from Fredy is over the Angola attackers and cleared initially, but the ball keeps coming back towards the Nigeria penalty box at the moment. Gilberto attempts a left-footed cross which is wayward too and the Super Eagles will have the chance to build in more patient fashion.

24’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:27 , Karl Matchett

First real opening for Osimhen!The striker gets a sight of goal, leaps above his marker and nods goalwards to force the first big save of the game by Angola stand-in Antonio!

The Palancas Negras go back up the other end and attempt to get behind the Nigeria defence but Bassey and Ekong between them see off the danger.

20’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:23 , Karl Matchett

First chance for Gelson Dala to run at the defence down the right flank, but he’s well held off and seen clear by left wing-back Zaidu.

Angola just building a little more possession, a little more time on the ball over the last five minutes, which they probably needed.

Osimhen is given a couple of longer passes to chase but he’s hounded out and kept quiet for now.

16’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:22 , Karl Matchett

Lots of movement off the ball in the final third for the team in green, whereas the yellow shirts are so far relying a little more on direct passes and very quick runs to join up from deep.

Two contrasting styles which should make for an increasingly interesting clash here tonight.

12’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:15 , Karl Matchett

The Super Eagles continue to press their advantage down the channels, with Iwobi looking to get involved moving from deep and a succession of set pieces bringing a little threat.

Aina is fouled outside the box, not spotted by the ref, and Angola clear their lines once more. Looks as though they will have to be near-perfect tonight to keep Nigeria out.

8’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:10 , Karl Matchett

Nice work down the right by Simon and he gets a cross in - Estrela blocks the delivery then falls on the ball with his arm, but the referee waves away muted appeals for a penalty. Nigeria definitely looking alert and impressive when they get the ball into the final third.

4’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:06 , Karl Matchett

Angola’s first attack down the right earns them a corner and it’s an incredible save from Nwabah! A flick on finds Mabululu just four yards out and he knocks it near post - the Nigeria goalkeeper gets down quickly, gets an arm or a shoulder to the ball and diverts it behind! Great stop.

1’ - Nigeria 0-0 Angola

17:02 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off! We are underway - and a shooting chance inside 30 seconds for Nigeria, Osimhen opts against taking his chance and Aina’s effort is eventually blocked. Fast start, just what we want to see.

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

17:00 , Karl Matchett

Anthems time in Ivory Coast. The crowd is building nicely, not a full stadium but with a good atmosphere early on.

Despite some graphics appearing to show a 4-3-3, Nigeria are almost certainly lining up with a back three - Calvin Bassey in the backline.

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

16:52 , Karl Matchett

We are less than ten minutes away from kick-off and the start of the Afcon quarter-finals.

Nigeria or Angola will face Cabo Verde or South Africa in the semi-final.

On the other side of the draw, it’s Mali vs Ivory Coast and DR Congo vs Guinea (played tonight at 8pm GMT), with the winners of each clash also meeting in the other semi.

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

16:45 , Karl Matchett

Rewind to the mid- and late-1990s and there was just one African nation widely expected to become the big challenger to European and South American countries on the international football landscape: Nigeria.

The Super Eagles reached the last 16 in both ‘94 and ‘98, the iconic team of Jay-Jay Okocha, Sunday Oliseh, Finidi George and Daniel Amokachi, later added to by Nwankwo Kanu, Taribo West and Celestine Babayaro. With a significant section of the latter squad aged 24 and under, it seemed they should only go from strength to strength, particularly after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in ‘94 as well.

It didn’t quite happen that way.

Karl Matchett on the story of Nigeria’s rise, fall...and potential to rise again in 2024:

Nigeria handed unexpected chance to end generation of missed opportunities

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

16:38 , Karl Matchett

With Neblu out, it’s 29-year-old backup Antonio Signori Dominique who plays in goal for Angola tonight.

It’s a decade since his international debut and the Swiss-born stopper is earning his 14th cap. He previously spent two years Basel, not necessarily always with the first team, and is these days playing with third-tier Swiss side Etoile Carouge.

He’s charged today with keeping out Victor Osimhen and co, which is slightly different to his usual job you’d imagine.

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

16:31 , Karl Matchett

Top scorers at the Afcon:

5 - E Nsue, Eq.Guinea

4 - Dala Gelson, Angola; M Mohamed, Egypt

3 - B Bounedjah, Algeria; L Sinayoko, Mali; J Mabululu, Angola; B Traore, Burkina Faso.

Nigeria’s top scorer is Ademola Lookman, who has two.

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

16:24 , Karl Matchett

Route to the QFs:

Nigeria came second in Group A behind Equatorial Guinea on goal difference, after drawing with them in their opener before beating both Guinea-Bissau and Ivory Coast. Then it was a 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the last 16 which sent them this far.

As for Angola, they also drew their opener, 1-1 with Algeria, before seeing off Mauritania and Burkina Faso to top Group D. Namibia were vanquished 3-0 in impressive fashion last time out, putting Angola into the quarters.

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

16:17 , The Independent

Africa Cup of Nations predictions: Quarter-finals betting tips

We’re down to the final eight teams in the Africa Cup of Nations as the competition reaches the quarter-final stage.

Following Senegal’s defeat in the last 16 at the hands of the Ivory Coast, there will be a new champion crowned in the final on February 11.

All eight of the quarterfinalists are completely new sides from the teams that reached this stage of the tournament two years ago, highlighting the competitive nature of Afcon.

South Africa produced one of the best performances by dumping World Cup semi-finalists Morocco out of the competition. Meanwhile, Guinea and Cape Verde reached the quarter-finals for only the second time, and Angola the third in their history.

Football betting sites make Nigeria the favourites for the title from the remaining teams in the tournament at 2/1, but Afcon has been anything other than predictable so far.

Here are our predictions for the Afcon quarter-finals.

Africa Cup of Nations predictions: Quarter-finals betting tips, 243/1 acca and free bets

Is Nigeria v Angola on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

16:10 , Karl Matchett

Nigeria are among the favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations ahead of their quarter-final clash with Angola.

Former Fulham and Leicester player Ademola Lookman was on target twice in the last-16 stage as the Super Eagles beat Cameron 2-0.

Angola did not enjoy the best start to the tournament, but they have built up momentum with three successive victories, including a 3-0 win over Namibia in the last round, which also saw two red cards, one for each side.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

Is Nigeria v Angola on TV tonight? Channel and how to watch Afcon quarter-final

Nigeria v Angola: Starting lineups and team news

16:07 , Jack Rathborn

Nigeria XI: Nwabah; Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey; Zaidu, Onyeka, Iwobi, Ola Aina; Lookman, Osimhen, Simon

Angola XI: Antonio; Afonso, Gaspar, Buatu, Carneiro; Fredy, Show, Estrela; Gilberto, Mabululu, Gelson Dala

Nigeria XI to face Angola

16:06 , Jack Rathborn

Nigeria's XI vs Angola:



– Nwabali starts in goal

– Peseiro names an unchanged XI #NGAANG | #AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/KPyo0Qdw09 — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) February 2, 2024

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

15:55 , Karl Matchett

Rewind to the mid- and late-1990s and there was just one African nation widely expected to become the big challenger to European and South American countries on the international football landscape: Nigeria.

The Super Eagles reached the last 16 in both ‘94 and ‘98, the iconic team of Jay-Jay Okocha, Sunday Oliseh, Finidi George and Daniel Amokachi, later added to by Nwankwo Kanu, Taribo West and Celestine Babayaro. With a significant section of the latter squad aged 24 and under, it seemed they should only go from strength to strength, particularly after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in ‘94 as well.

It didn’t quite happen that way.

Nigeria withdrew from the following Afcon after Sani Abacha’s coup d’etat, then were banned from the ‘98 edition as a consequence. It was 19 years until they won their next (and so far last) Afcon and - more notably perhaps - it is now a full quarter of a century since France ‘98, during which time they have won matches on just two further occasions at World Cup finals.

An entire generation of supporters, of citizens and indeed of playing talent have grown up since that early promise and had to watch on as Nigeria squander chances or fall short - but perhaps this time around the stars have aligned for the modern Super Eagles to reach their potential and fly to glory in Ivory Coast.

Karl Matchett on Nigeria’s unexpected chance to end generation of missed opportunities:

Nigeria handed unexpected chance to end generation of missed opportunities

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

15:45 , Karl Matchett

The Africa Cup of Nations has reached the knockout stages, as Ivory Coast play host for the second time in the competition’s history.

Of the 24 nations taking part in the Afcon, Senegal were installed as the pre-tournament favourites, but the reigning champions have been knocked about amid a flurry of surprising results. The previous beaten finalists, Egypt, have also been knocked out, as have World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, who many tipped to go all the way here.

The quarter-final line-up is: Nigeria v Angola, DR Congo v Guinea, Mali v Ivory Coast, Cape Verde v South Africa.

The tournament is officially Afcon 2023, despite taking place in 2024, after it was pushed back several months due to concerns over the Senegalese heat in the summer months.

Here is the full schedule of fixtures, dates and kick-off times.

Afcon quarter-finals: Africa Cup of Nations fixtures, start times and TV channels

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

15:35 , The Independent

Nigeria vs Angola - LIVE

13:42 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations, where today we have Nigeria facing Angola in the quarter-finals.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up right here, with kick-off set for 5pm GMT.