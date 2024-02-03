Nigeria and DRC dispatch Angola and Guinea to reach semis at Cup of Nations

Nigeria and Democratic Republic of Congo moved into the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday night after victories over Angola and Guinea respectively.

Angola had been trying to advance to the semi-finals for the first time in the 66-year history of the Cup of Nations.

But their attempt was stifled by a Nigeria side that defended resolutely and ultimately ground them down.

“I would like to congratulate the Nigeria team," said Angola coach Pedro Gonçalves magnanimously after his side's defeat.

"They are very strong. The coach has put in place a solid system. They deserved their victory."

Nigeria boss José Peseiro came under fire from pundits and commentators in Nigeria for his side's performance in the opening game against Equatorial Guinea on 14 January which was drawn 1-1.

Plan

Though 1-0 wins over Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea Bissau followed to secure a place in the last-16, the complaints continued over the lack of goals.

But Peseiro vowed to maintain the defensive rigour that had brought the narrow victories.

They saw off Cameroon in the last-16 with a brace from Ademola Lookman and the 26-year-old was on the scoresheet at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny just before half-time.

Moses Simon chased a clearance, skipped over the challenge of Kialonda Gaspar and raced down the left wing.

"They are two great footballing nations and we have to be ready for them."



