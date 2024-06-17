Nigeria could offer Marc Brys a way out of tense Cameroonian situation

Het Nieuwsblad are reporting that Nigeria are considering appointing Marc Brys as head coach. After a poor start to World Cup qualification, the Super Eagles current head coach Finidi George is set to leave. George took the job after Jose Peseiro left in March but has struggled to get the side firing as they are currently looking set to miss out on the World Cup.

Brys has been embroiled in a controversial situation in Cameroon, where the sports ministry appointed him but the countries Football Association denied that he was the head coach. He and head of the FA Samuel Eto’o had a public disagreement but in the end Brys has been able to work as the sides national coach. His Cameroonian side are currently leading their World Cup qualification group.

Former OH Leuven head coach Brys has not denied the interest from Nigeria, but has said he is feeling happy at Cameroon despite the controversy surrounding his appointment.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson