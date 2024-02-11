Nigeria 1-2 Ivory Coast: Sebastian Haller seals comeback win Elephants win AFCON final on home soil

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ivory Coast produced a fairytale ending to the most remarkable run at the Africa Cup of Nations as Sebastian Haller’s winner completed the comeback and a 2-1 win for the hosts over Nigeria in the final.

The Super Eagles were very much second-best in the opening 45 minutes, but William Troost-Ekong’s header against the run of play gave Nigeria advantage at the break.

It was a lead they held until the hour mark, when Franck Kessie powered home a header of his from a set-piece, and Haller then completed the turnaround with ten minutes remaining as he flicked a brilliant finish into the far corner.

Nigeria pushed for a late equaliser to send the match into extra time, but Ivory Coast held firm to lift the AFCON trophy for a third time.

