Niger junta vow to prosecute deposed president Mohamed Bazoum for ‘high treason’

General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the commander of the presidential guard regiment, who led the junta greets coup supporters in Niamey - BALINA BOUREIMA/ANADOLU

Niger’s new ruling junta has said it will prosecute Mohamed Bazoum, the deposed president, for high treason over his talks with foreign leaders.

Mr Bazoum has been in detention with the rest of his family since he was ousted by his own presidential guards late last month.

The former key Western ally in the region could face the death penalty under Niger’s criminal code.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane, a spokesman for the military mutineers, said in a statement read out on state television that the military authorities had “gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute the ousted president...for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger”.

Mr Bazoum’s supporters say he is being denied fresh food and running water in captivity, while his sick son is unable to see a doctor. The junta denies the allegations.

‘Coup belt’ of nations

The military takeover has removed a bulwark of Western foreign policy in sub-Saharan Africa and has added to a “coup belt” of nations across the Sahel where soldiers have overthrown governments in recent years. Several of those have since turned to Moscow’s Wagner mercenary group for support.

The Economic Community of West African States, a bloc of nations, has said it will not tolerate a coup, but has appeared to back away from its initial threat of a military intervention, and said it is pursuing a diplomatic solution.

Col Abdramane said in his announcement that unnamed high-ranking West African politicians and “their international mentors” have made false allegations and have attempted to derail a peaceful solution in order to justify a military intervention.

He said Mr Bazoum was being charged following his exchanges with these people, but he did not set a date for the trial.

Mr Bazoum’s government had worked closely with the US and the European Union to tackle jihadist militants in the region and to stem the flow of migrants heading north toward the Mediterranean.

The US, France, Germany and Italy all have troops stationed in the country, in a region where local affiliates of al Qaeda and Islamic State have killed thousands and displaced millions.