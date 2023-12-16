Is this, as Nigella says, the end of the Iron Age?

Nigella Lawson

The Iron Age is officially over. But what of the iron age? One ended approximately 2,000 years ago. The other seemed to start waning a little more recently.

If we wondered whether the iron was gliding smoothly towards the dustbin of history, to join the mangle, the atlas and the Caramac bar, the high priestess of domestic wisdom may have effectively issued its death notice now.

Nigella Lawson, speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 this week, revealed that she doesn’t iron. “I steam,” she said, and she wasn’t talking about vegetables. “I don’t iron. And as you can see, I’m not a particularly uncrumpled person in my natural state.”

Nigella Lawson said she 'steams' rather than ' irons' her clothes

A few years ago, Middle England may have collectively taken a sharp intake of breath at this bombshell, as it smoothed out an errant crease in its shirtsleeve. Now, not so much.

In September, a survey by Lakeland found that one in three under-35s don’t even own an iron. Although 90 per cent of those aged 45 and over said they did have an iron and used it regularly, a spokesman declared that youthful disdain for ironing meant the findings “could be seen as the death knell for crease-free clothes”.

The evidence to back this up is on display everywhere around us. Even before the pandemic, formal office attire was already in decline. The requirement to look smart had been superseded in many workplaces by a smart-casual dresscode – ironically a far tougher ask. What this new code had in its favour was the phasing out of clothes that couldn’t possibly be worn unless you had dedicated yourself to giving them razor-sharp creases first.

Assuming you even still go to an office in the brave new world of working from home, of meeting-free Mondays and flexible Fridays, cast a look around. For every man stuffed into a properly ironed shirt and tie, how many more do you see in chinos, sackcloth and a pair of fashionable trainers? Exactly.

Last year, the Office for National Statistics removed suits from the basket of goods it uses to calculate the annual inflation rate. They had been there every year since 1947, but were no longer bought often enough to be included in the list of representative goods and services.

So what do the retail statistics say? Have sales of irons gone flat, or are these household appliances getting worse press than they deserve?

In 2020, with lockdown keeping us at home, sales of ironing boards at John Lewis unsurprisingly fell by a quarter. As we re-emerged, post-pandemic, and returned to offices and social events, demand for ironing boards rose again, with a 19 per cent increase in sales of them recorded in the retailer’s How We Shop, Live and Look report for 2022.

But recent figures suggest that, like Lawson, more of us tend to favour a steamer these days. Clothes steamer searches on the John Lewis website rose by more than 40 per cent last month in comparison to the same time frame last year.

“Though there are plenty of customers who still enjoy using an iron and ironing board, we can see that many are looking for a quicker solution,” says a spokesman. “Steamers are easier to store and great for those who want to remove creases quickly.”

My own highly unscientific survey of millennials supports the notion that ironing is no longer seen as the necessary task it once was. “I think body heat works miracles,” one tells me, confirming my own belief that my clothes uncrease themselves as I wear them, and need no extra assistance. “I sometimes think I’d look more smartly turned out if I ironed,” she adds. “But laziness trumps that.”

The response of a second millennial indicates there may indeed be a generational ironing divide. A kind of iron curtain between the age groups, if you will. “My 72-year-old mum lives for it, genuinely loves ironing and our spare room has been known as the ironing room for as long as we can remember because it’s where she retreats to iron for hours,” she says. “But I have used an iron just twice in the past five years.”

“Is it acceptable to just do cuffs and collars?” asks my editor, who belongs to Generation X and so is looking for the middle ground between youthful rejection of the iron and Boomer affection for it.

In search of some young people to either confirm or deny that humanity is leaving the iron age, I turn to TikTok.Here, things are looking rather better for ironing afficionados. Content identified as #ironing has more than 293 million views. That’s either a handful of hold-outs for a bygone pastime clicking on an awful lot of videos – or else it indicates that reports of ironing’s death are exaggerated. Then again, at least one of these videos features former health secretary Matt Hancock ironing a shirt – a clip that may have done more to send irons to the scrapheap than any lockdown ever could.

More promising is a TikTokker called The Ironing Queen (tagline: “Let’s get a few things straightened out.”) A video of hers captioned, “Why you should iron your pillowcases” has racked up a million views.

The more I scroll the more I suspect a quietly booming cottage industry of ironing influencers (iron-fluencers?) hiding just out of sight of the Lakeland pollsters.

The Ironing Queen (handle @theironingqueen) says she’s passionate about laundry and ironing, and casts doubt on the idea that ironing is a dying art. She receives inquiries from students, among others, wanting to know how to iron items like parachute pants. Such is the popularity of her account that she has been approached by major brands who want to work with her.

“I think young people are beginning to see the importance of looking smart and ironing their clothes is becoming a strong interest,” she says.

She sounds a warning to anyone who thinks they can get away without it. “Turning up to work in creased and scruffy clothes gives a negative image,” she says. “I think people are taken more seriously when they look groomed and sharp with well-pressed clothing.”

Lawson may have revealed that she is no iron lady. But if you’re wondering whether to iron that shirt before your Christmas party tonight, the message coming from elsewhere is do press on.