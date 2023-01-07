Nigel Smith II has USC on his radar for 2024

Nigel Smith II has quickly emerged as one of the best defensive ends in the 2024 recruiting class. According to 247 Sports, he is the No. 37 player in the country and the No. 4 defensive lineman in the nation.

Smith had 66 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and 10 sacks last season. He was the 7A Texas defensive player of the year.

Smith II added USC to his list of schools he could attend, with Oklahoma, Ohio State and Alabama and favorites to land the four-star prospect. The Trojans need help along the defensive line more than at any other position group at the moment. They have needs on the offensive line and in the secondary, but the defensive line is their top priority right now.

Nigel Smith II is a junior at 6’5″ and 255 pounds. He plays the defensive end position with pure force. The Texas native via Melissa High School is a junior All-American in the class of 2024. He is blessed with exceptional length and dominates opponents with fast hands and feet. He’s highly motivated, aggressive and a terrific pass rusher. He is first-team all-state, pulling down a 3.7 GPA.

