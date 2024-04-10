Nigel Clough: Mansfield Town boss on importance of having promotion in Stags hands

Boss Nigel Clough insists Mansfield Town's automatic promotion hopes in League Two do not hinge on their showdown with MK Dons on Saturday.

Tuesday's 1-0 win against Forest Green Rovers moved the Stags back above Milton Keynes and into the top three.

Mansfield, who are two points and one place above Mike Williamson's side, also have a game in hand on the Dons.

"No matter what happens on Saturday, it's still in our hands," Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"Irrespective, we will do everything we can to get a positive result. Even if we don't, it's still in our hands which is the most important thing.

"We are more than capable of winning our last three games if things go against us on Saturday."

If Mansfield beat MK Dons on Saturday then win their game in hand against Accrington on Tuesday, the East Midlands club will be on the verge of promotion.

The Stags had appeared well placed for a return to the third tier for the first time in 21 years before Crawley inflicted a heavy defeat on them at the weekend to extend their winless run to three games.

Clough praised the mentality of his side as they bounced back with a win against bottom side Forest Green.

"I thought we played some brilliant stuff in the first half and were back to how we were a few weeks ago which, when you are in the midst of a poor run, takes some character to do," he said.

"We just have to show the same sort of drive and intensity in the last four games."