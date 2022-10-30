Nigel Burton and Michael Bumpus rank their top Pac-12 teams through Week 9
Pac-12 Networks' Nigel Burton and Michael Bumpus share their top Pac-12 teams after Week 9 of the college football season.
Pac-12 Networks' Nigel Burton and Michael Bumpus share their top Pac-12 teams after Week 9 of the college football season.
The latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll reflects major movements outside the top-10 teams.
It’s time for both sides to figure out how to be more civil to one another.
Blake Corum ran for 177 yards and scored twice, and Jake Moody made five field goals to help No. 4 Michigan remain unbeaten with a 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday night.
TCU and Kansas State sit on top of the Big 12.
Follow Penn State beat reporter Frank Bodani for instant updates, analysis and opinion vs. Ohio State.
Nobody saw this coming in Provo this fall...
Jalen Hurts got last week off with the Eagles on a bye and the quarterback will get a little extra rest this Sunday as well. Hurts was replaced by Gardner Minshew with just under 10 minutes left in Sunday’s game. The Eagles are up 35-13 over the Steelers at home. Hurts threw four touchdowns before [more]
College football rankings by conference after Week 8. How good are the teams in each league?
An art historian told The Guardian that the 1941 work "New York City 1" by the abstract artist Piet Mondrian had been misunderstood by several museums.
The key talking points from No. 19 UK’s defeat vs. No. 3 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.
Here are the Big Ten West standings after Week 9
Four #Pac12 teams are in the top 12 of the @USATODAYSports Coaches Poll. The conference is top-heavy, which has not been the norm.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized Sunday for a ''violent'' skirmish in which Spartans football players appeared to attack Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing to the rival Wolverines. ''I'm extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,'' Stanley said in a statement. ''On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.
Some of Taylor Swift's best fashion moments have been shared with her friends, like Selena Gomez, and her former squad.
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
The Eagles are playing the Steelers one day before Halloween, and right tackle Lane Johnson decided to keep things in the offensive line room for his costume. By Adam Hermann
Where does #Michigan rank?
The clause’s innocuous-seeming wording belies a radical upheaval in the tools available for promoting public safety in Iowa.
The coach had some choice words following Nebraska's loss.