Nigel Bradham says goodbye to Eagles fans

The Eagles officially released veteran linebacker Nigel Bradham on Wednesday and a day later, the 30-year-old said goodbye to Eagles fans and his former teammates.

After spending his first four seasons in Buffalo, Bradham spent the last four years in Philadelphia and helped the Eagles reach the ultimate peak when they beat the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

Thank you Bird Gang it was an incredible four seasons at the Linc! I appreciate all the love this city gave to me and my family. We were welcomed with open arms and can forever call Philly a home! 5trey love y'all!!! — Nigel Bradham (@NigelBradham_13) February 20, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To my teammates man was an unbelievable honor to go to work w the best group of men a team can have. What we established and brought to the table everyday will forever be remembered stay resilient through it all! Love y'all boys! We all we got!!! We all we need!! — Nigel Bradham (@NigelBradham_13) February 20, 2020

There's still an outside chance that Bradham could return to the Eagles if he tests a lukewarm market and the Eagles are agreeable. I'm told he's not closing the door on that possibility. But it seems very likely Bradham has played his final game in an Eagles uniform.

The Eagles have prioritized getting younger and faster this offseason and bringing back Bradham wouldn't help in either area.

Bradham is originally from Florida but it's clear that Philadelphia means a lot to him. On locker cleanout day, he and I talked about his four years with the Eagles and in the city.

I enjoy Philly, man, the city, the atmosphere, everything this team does, organization-wise, what we believe in. Just being resilient. I really feel like it matches my play style. Just tough mentally and physically, battle through anything, not backing down from anything. Those type of characteristics, I feel like I have a lot of them. Being put in any situation at any position, things like that. When you're in those situations, it's a nice place to be, to call home.

Story continues

Instead of just declining his contract option, which would have made him a free agent on March 18, the Eagles released him on Wednesday to give him a jump on finding a new team. A nice parting gesture.

In his four years with the Eagles, Bradham played and started in 58 games (more than he played in Buffalo). He also played and started in six playoff games, including Super Bowl LII, when he had seven tackles and a QB hit.

More on the Eagles

Nigel Bradham says goodbye to Eagles fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia