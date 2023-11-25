Niendorf: Escalon claims Sac-Joaquin Section Div. IV title with last-second, one-point win

STOCKTON – With 36 seconds remaining in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game Friday night between No. 1 Escalon and No. 3 Patterson, Escalon coach Andrew Beam watched his Cougars score a touchdown on a 13-yard pass to Sam Jimenez to cut the score to 35-34 with an extra-point attempt to follow.

However, Beam believed going for the 2-point conversion gave his team the best chance to win Escalon’s 12th section championship overall and its fourth in a row. He believed his play to run a quarterback keeper by three-year starter Donovan Rozevink was his best option, and so the offense came out of the time out with three yards between it and golden (and purple) memories that would certainly last a lifetime.

Fail to get those three yards and it’d be a lifetime of what-could’ve-been. Convert the 2-point play and the players would have the first story they’d be telling their grandkids at around the year 2063. After all, a win Friday night was highly unlikely considering the Cougars opened the game with their worst six minutes of the season. More on that later.

Rozevink recalled the play he wanted to run for the two points meant rolling out to his right for a potential run/pass option. Instead, he exited the time out with Beam’s plan and his final words — “trust yourself.”

Rozevink ran the play to perfection behind an offensive line that left its quarterback virtually untouched as he ran across the goal line. Rozevink continued running, circling around and heading for the sidelines toward a meaningful bear hug by a beaming coach Beam.

“I didn’t want to go for the tie,” Rozevink said. “I just knew we had to go out and put the game away. I didn’t expect him to give me the football like that, but we got the job done and it feels great.”

Patterson (11-2) still had 34 seconds to get to within field goal range, but a pair of sacks by Nico Franzia stalled that effort. With six seconds remaining, a razzle-dazzle final pass play by Patterson went awry and Escalon players rushed the field to celebrate. Turns out, that celebration was too soon, and Cougars were whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct. Officials cleared the field, creating a buzzkill like no other.

The Tigers were awarded one last untimed play, which resulted in a successful pass completion and subsequent run that got all the way down to the 18-yard line. Game over, and Escalon began celebrating for good.

The Escalon varsity football coach holds the section banner as he poses for a photo with his team after winning the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV football championship game against Patterson at St.Mary's High School's Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on Nov. 24, 2023. Escalon won 36-35.

What's Next?

The CIF will announce Sunday where the Cougars will play either Friday or Saturday in a NorCal Regional final. If Escalon wins that game, which could be a home game, a return to a State Bowl Game will be Dec. 8 or 9. Last year, the Cougars defeated Pleasant Valley, 42-20, in the regional final before defeating Northwood, 28-7, to become State Champions.

More: Escalon football pulls away for SJS Div. IV semifinal victory over West Park

Praying for a Miracle

Before Rozevink ever stepped on the field, Patterson had a 14-0 lead following an impressive opening touchdown drive. On Patterson’s ensuing kickoff, the Cougars fumbled the ball at their own 29-yard line. Seven plays later, Patterson’s Jeremiah Lugo had the second of his five touchdowns for a two-touchdown lead.

“Honestly, I just really wanted to get on the field,” said Rozevink, of the daunting deficit. “I trusted my offense and defense to make some plays. You just have to trust your team.”

Escalon fans were in the right place to start praying for a miracle comeback — the Thompson Sports Complex at St. Mary’s High. The first prayer answered was a stunning 74-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jimenez, which cut the lead to 14-7.

Later, Jimenez’s 33-yard touchdown reception from Rozevink (17-for-25, 231 yards, 3 touchdowns) with 14 seconds left until halftime pulled the Cougars (12-1) back to within two scores, 28-14.

Escalon's Donovan Rozevink celebrates scoring the go-ahead 2-point conversion during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV football championship game against Patterson at St.Mary's High School's Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on Nov. 24, 2023. Escalon won 36-35.

Drive of the Decade

I’ve seen some remarkable comebacks in my 34 seasons of walking the sidelines, but I don’t recall any as remarkable as Escalon’s game-winner. You couldn’t find more drama inside the diary of a 14-year-old junior high girl. The Cougars, trailing 35-28 with 6:13 remaining in the game, went on an improbable 19-play drive that ended with the 2-point conversion.

Looking back at that drive, Escalon faced a fourth-and-9 situation and, later, a fourth-and-6 situation. On both, Rozevink completed passes to Jimenez to keep the comeback alive.

A dropped pass or poor throw all but ends the game.

Jimenez caught five passes on that drive for 46 yards, giving him 116 total yards on nine catches. Oh yeah, Jimenez also caught an interception to go along with his 74-yard punt return.

“This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” said a tearful Jimenez. “There’s nothing that beats this. Our team has so much fight in us, I can’t say enough about our guys. Rozevink is the best quarterback in the area; we’ve trusted him all year long.”

The Unknown

Prior to Friday’s game, Beam said his Cougars were in for a real test considering they’d been moved up to Division IV after winning back-to-back titles in Division V. It was the 18th championship appearance in school history.

“We’re calm because we’ve been in this situation before,” Beam said. “But there’s an uneasiness because of the unknowns. The first thing is we’ve got to take care of the football, and then if we can’t run the ball, we’re in trouble.”

Not only did Escalon fumble on its first chance to get the ball, but its running game was also lifeless most of the first half. Before the 68-yard scoring drive at the end of the first half, Escalon had a total of 24 rushing yards and zero passing yards. By then, Patterson had 260 yards of offense at halftime.

Escalon's Talan Reider is brought down by Patterson's Hector Mata during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV football championship game at St.Mary's High School's Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on Nov. 24, 2023. Escalon won 36-35.

Beaming

Friday’s incredulous ending meant Beam would not be able to use any pre-planned, post-game speech in which his team had lost a championship game. Experienced coaches know exactly what to say when it comes to heartbreaking losses. However, under Beam’s tenure since 2018 when he took over the team, the Cougars have won four section titles in a row beginning with a Division VI championship in 2019. Where does Friday’s win rank?

“This was an incredible football game,” said Beam. “We battled through adversity. We started about as bad as you could start. I’m just proud of our kids for staying the course and trusting the system.”

Was there ever a thought to tie the game and send it to overtime rather than go for two points?

“No, we weren’t going to stop (Patterson’s offense),” he said. “I told Donovan to go get it done.

It’s a power run game. We hadn’t done it all night, but he got through there.”

More: Niendorf: Ripon Christian football takes down Orestimba during SJS Div. VIIA semifinals

Someone had to Lose

I’ve come away from multiple games over my three-plus decades having seen contests where, unfortunately, someone had to lose. Friday was no different, and I had a conversation with longtime Patterson coach Rob Cozart, who has been with the Tigers since 2003.

Patterson had defeated Escalon in each of their last five matchups, and Cozart is likely the only coach who can say that. Yet, Patterson has yet to win a blue banner in two title-game appearances. He told me of his first heart-breaking encounter with Escalon in 2005, when Beam was the quarterback of the Cougars.

Patterson had beaten Beam’s Cougars in the regular season, 24-21, but the teams met again two weeks later in the playoffs. Escalon avenged the loss with a 38-17 victory and went on to defeat Hilmar, 23-0, for the section title. Beam threw for 85 yards and two touchdowns against the Cozart-led Tigers, before throwing two more scores against Hilmar.

“We’ve had some amazing matchups over the years,” Cozart said. “It’s nice to reboot this rivalry on such a big stage.”

This article originally appeared on The Record: Escalon claims SJS Div. IV title with last-second, one-point win