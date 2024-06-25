Niemeier exits as Bad Homburg quarters left without any Germans

German Tennis player Jule Niemeier in action during the women doubles WTA Tour 1st round match. Lucky loser Jule Niemeier stunned top seed Maria Sakkari with a 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) comeback victory at the Bad Homburg Open grass court tournament on Monday. Former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Niemeier prevailed after 2 hours 34 minutes when Sakkari double faulted. Hannes P Albert/dpa

The quarter-finals of the WTA grass tournament in Germany's Bad Homburg will take place without home participation.

Jule Niemeier was the last German player to lose in the round of 16 on Tuesday, going down in three sets to Spaniard Paula Badosa.

A few hours before Niemeier's exit, 15-year-old Julia Stusek was knocked out in the first round. Stusek lost to Peyton Stearns from the US in straight sets. It was the young German's first match in a main draw on the WTA tour.

Previously, three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber, former Wimbledon semi-finalist Tatjana Maria and fellow German Tamara Korpatsch had also failed in the first round.

Viktoriya Tomova, Donna Vekić, Veronika Kudermetova and all won through on Tuesday. Other last-16 ties take place on Wednesday.

The tournament serves as preparation for the grass-court grand slam in Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.