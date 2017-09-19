Nielsen's top programs for Sept. 11-17

Green Bay Packers tight end Richard Rodgers (82) works for a catch against Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the second of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 11-17. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Green Bay at Atlanta, NBC, 20.24 million.

2. "NFL Sunday Post-Game," Fox, 13.96 million.

3. "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday), NBC, 11.59 million.

4. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.57 million.

5. NFL Football: New Orleans at Minnesota, ESPN, 11.4 million.

6. "Emmy Awards," CBS, 11.38 million.

7. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 10.25 million.

8. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at Denver, ESPN, 9.95 million.

9. NFL Football: Houston at Cincinnati, NFLN, 8.1 million.

10. "60 Minutes," CBS, 6.8 million.

11. "The Orville," Fox, 6.63 million.

12. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.43 million.

13. "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 6.39 million.

14. "Football Night in America, Part 3," NBC, 6.18 million.

15. "Big Brother" (Thursday), CBS, 6.132 million.

16. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 6.127 million.

17. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday), CBS, 5.74 million.

18. "NCIS," CBS, 5.23 million.

19. College Football: Clemson at Louisville, ABC, 5.06 million.

20. "Mom," CBS, 4.98 million.

___

